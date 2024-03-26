The website of Elektra has in auction the Whirlpool 18 Kg white automatic washing machine and model 8MWTW1813MJM, which has Xpert System to save water in each wash cycle, 12 cycles among which there are 6 expert movements, stainless steel tub in a offer price of $5,200 Mexican pesosafter subtracting $7,799 pesos DISCOUNT at the list price of $12,999 pesos. The white goods product is in the chain of stores owned by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego with the option of cash and credit payment with participating bank cards (including Banco Azteca) that offer up to 18 months without interest. A table below details the options regarding payment methods provided by this article and the characteristics of the product that remains in a temporary offer price of $5,200 Mexican pesos.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 26, could change depending on its validity in Elektra.”

Features of the 18 Kg white Whirlpool washing machine with $7,799 pesos DISCOUNT on Elektra and 18 MSI.

– Model 8MWTW1813MJM.

– Agitator washing system.

– 12 washing cycles.

– Provides 6 expert washing movements.

– Xpert System technology for water saving.

– Load capacity of 18 Kg.

– Knob panel type.

– Stainless steel tub.

– White color.

– It has 3 water levels and 3 temperatures.

– Cycle status LED indicator light.





How much does the 18 Kg Whirlpool washing machine cost at Elektra and what payment methods does it have?

The Whirlpool 18 Kg automatic washing machinemodel 8MWTW1813MJM in white color, has a list price on the Elektra website of $12,999 pesos, but it is at a discount that leaves it at an offer price of $5,200 Mexican pesos in cash payment. In addition to the discount, the white goods product includes the option to pay in up to 18 months without interest with participating credit cards, as well as other payment methods specified in the following table.

If you are interested in purchasing the 18 Kg white Whirlpool automatic washing machine for $5,200 pesos with up to 18 MSI, give CLICK HERE.

WAY TO PAY TERM OR FREQUENCY AMOUNT PAYABLE MONTHLY AMOUNTS MONTHLY AMOUNTS MONTHLY AMOUNTS MONTHLY AMOUNTS BBVA Payment per month $1,733 monthly for 3 months $867 monthly for 6 months $578 monthly for 9 months $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months Azteca Bank Payment per month $1,733 monthly for 3 months $867 monthly for 6 months $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months Citibanamex Payment per month $1,733 monthly for 3 months $867 monthly for 6 months $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months Santander Payment per month $1,733 monthly for 3 months $867 monthly for 6 months $578 monthly for 9 months $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months Banorte Payment per month $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months Other Banks $433 monthly for 12 months $289 per month for 18 months American Express $1,733 monthly for 3 months $867 monthly for 6 months Elektra Loan In up to 102 weeks $82 pesos per week $8,364 total to be paid in 102 weeks Oxxo, 7-Eleven, Farmacias del Ahorro and Benavides/7 Debit and credit cards Payment in a single issue $5,200

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.