Enjoy unlimited entertainment with the Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB, one of the most versatile consoles on the market, and take it everywhere with the Gift Accessory Kit that Elektra has prepared for you. This unique offer will allow you to take your gaming experience to another level, combining elite technology with the convenience of a portable device, as well as This offer is not only ideal for those who love video games, but also the perfect gift for gamers.

Take advantage of the fact that the Salinas Pliego department store offers this Nintendo Switch at an initial price of $7,999. With its offer you can purchase it in cash for only $5,599. In addition, the Mexican retailer offers the option of purchasing it In terms of up to 3 Months Without Interest, you can also pay $120 pesos for 78 weeks thanks to the Elektra loan.

This combo includes a set of accessories that complements your Nintendo Switch OLED console, giving you even more value and utility. Perfect for transporting, protecting and Enhance your gaming experience, you can enjoy your favorite games wherever and whenever you want.

Nintendo Switch OLED Features:

◉ Experience vibrant colors and impressive contrasts on its 7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, with a resolution of 1280x720p, which guarantees sharp and detailed images, ideal for games and multimedia content.

◉ Its design allows for smooth transitions between both modes, making the most of its capacity.

◉ Store all your games, apps, photos, and videos with its 64GB internal storage.

◉ It is expandable via microSD card so you never run out of space.

◉ Equipped with an NVIDIA Tegra CPU/GPU, this device offers a dynamic gaming experience with agile responses and fluid transitions of high-definition images.

◉ Play with incredible graphics and a frame rate of up to 60 fps in TV mode.

◉ The Joy-Con controllers feature dedicated buttons to instantly capture screenshots, an infrared camera to read distances and shapes, and sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope for precise control and an immersive gaming experience.

◉ Its 4310mAh battery guarantees up to 9 hours of continuous play, depending on usage, so you can enjoy it longer without worrying about recharging.

What’s included:

It features a USB port and HDMI output, allowing you to connect various accessories and charge the controller’s battery while playing. Plus, it features wireless LAN supporting IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 and wired LAN for uninterrupted TV mode gaming.