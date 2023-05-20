All consumers tend to compare prices between companies that offer the same product, some are guided by ‘small payments’, ’employee’ reveals why not to do it, since it revealed how to save thousands of pesos buying subscriptions at Elektra.

Clients usually take advantage of Elektra’s auction items, and even take advantage of the department store offers biweekly payments, therefore, a “worker”, confessed how to manage to buy and save money, because it helps everyone’s pocket.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@luisminegocios’ account, after sharing a video which he titled “Are you still paying in small installments at Elektra? better take advantage of the benefits of your credit card and save a lot of money on your purchases”, went viral.

The financial expert, who usually spreads clips to help his followers before making a purchase, to pay less since companies like Coppel and Elektra tend to attract more people by offering settle products with ‘small payments’.

How to save thousands of pesos buying subscriptions at Elektra?

The Mexican conglomerate founded in 1950, by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has an impact in the commercial sector, since it offers financial services, and is even one of the largest providers that provides non-bank loans in the United States.

By offering the Elektra credit card, which is issued by Banco Azteca, it offers the opportunity to pay the debt online, in addition to their long-term payments, which is why clients decide to settle with ‘small payments’.

For this reason, the creator of the content, who is an expert in finance, gave an example to analyze before purchasing and thus save a lot of money.

At the beginning of the clip, he told of a cell phone which is for sale with $124 pesos a week, followed by the expert, posing as an employee, explained that it was better to pay with a credit card, since when paying with such a term , would end up paying 61% annual interest.

Coming to the conclusion that when using the credit cardyou can take the cell phone to 18 months no interest