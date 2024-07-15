The Elektra retail store is one of the favorite retailers of Mexicans by offering a wide variety of items with discounts, in addition to payment flexibility thanks to Banco Azteca, however, the star item at Elektra is motorcycles, as it offers a wide catalog of Italika vehicles for all needs, which, They have a discount, Monthly Interest Free and you can pay it off in installments.

Italika celebrates 20 years of support this November, since the Quality Motorcycle Marketing Company, SA de CV, known simply as Italika, stands out among those looking for vehicles to work making order deliveries, since work motorcycles are recognized for their high fuel efficiency, resistance to the most complicated roads, as well as optimal performance and accessibility, are just some of the most notable, as well as being lightweight, which helps users to move around easily.

Knowing the recognition that the Mexican motorcycle brand founded on November 1, 2004 by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the department store also owned by the owner of TV Azteca, has, In its online catalog, it offers everything from ATVs, choppers, vort.x, sports bikes, electric bikes, and even café racers.

Which Italika motorcycles does Elektra sell?

This time we present you the 11 work motorcycles that Elektra sells, along with their current prices with discounts included, as well as their characteristics so that you can choose the one that suits your needs.

Italika AT110 RT Red Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $18,999

◉ $255 weekly

◉ It has a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 7.2 Hp @ 8500RPM, a displacement of 107 CC and a maximum torque of 6.5 Nm @ 7000 RPM.

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has a 4-speed semi-automatic chain transmission, single front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, and a forced air cooling system.

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika AT110 LT White Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $16,999

◉ $230 weekly

◉ It reaches a maximum speed of up to 73 kilometers per hour, has a tank with a capacity of 3 liters and a fuel efficiency of 43 kilometers per liter, and supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Italika FT150GTS Work Motorcycle Grey

◉ Price: $23,999

◉ $330 weekly

◉ Displacement: 149 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 30 Km/l

◉ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain drive

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT150 Black Work Motorcycle

This motorcycle with an initial price of $24,999 can now be purchased in cash for $18,999 with the opportunity of $260 weekly, so you can enjoy it has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 11.2 Hp @ 8500 RPM, a displacement of 149 CC and a maximum torque of 11 Nm @ 7500 RPM.

Italika FT150 TS Work Motorcycle Black with Green

◉ Price: $20,999

◉ $280 weekly

◉ This model offers you an electric and pedal start system for greater comfort, it has a standard transmission, front and rear drum brakes, its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double shock absorber tilting arm, which give you great grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika FT125 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

◉ Price: $18,499

◉ $255 weekly

◉ It has a 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 10.7 Hp @ 8500 RPM, a displacement of 124 CC and a maximum torque of 9.5 Nm / 7500 RPM.

◉ It has a tank with a capacity of 12.5 liters and a fuel efficiency of 38 kilometers per liter, and it supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Italika AT125 Grey Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $18,499

◉ $250 weekly

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Efficiency: 36 Km/l

◉ Transmission: 4-speed semi-automatic chain drive

◉ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT250 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

◉ Price: $34,999

◉ $455 weekly

◉ Its electric and pedal-operated starting system is very easy to use, it has standard transmission, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

◉ Its front suspension is a telescopic fork and the rear is a double shock absorber swingarm, which give you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

Italika AT125 RT Work Motorcycle Blue

◉ Price: $21,499

◉ $295 weekly

◉ This sensational motorcycle reaches a maximum speed of up to 85 kilometers per hour, has a tank capacity of 3.5 liters and a fuel efficiency of 36 kilometers per liter, and supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.

Italika FT125 Black Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $17,999

◉ $250 weeks

◉ Displacement: 124 CC

◉ Approximate Fuel Economy: 38 km/l

◉ 4-stroke engine

◉ Transmission: Standard

Italika FT200 Red Work Motorcycle

◉ Price: $25,999

◉ $355

◉ This sensational motorcycle reaches a maximum speed of up to 105 kilometers per hour, has a tank capacity of 19 liters and a fuel efficiency of 27 kilometers per liter, and supports a weight of up to 150 kilos.