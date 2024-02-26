For video game lovers and owners of the new Nintendo Switch Oled, Elektra has an ideal surprise for gamers: the Dreamgear Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch Oled, almost given away for less than 500 pesos.

This kit that allows you to play and charge while traveling thanks to everything it includes, in the department store owned by Salinas Pliego, initially had a price of $1,499 but since it is on sale it can be yours for only $450, or if you prefer to use the Elektra credit, you can acquire it by comfortably paying $54 per week.

The Nintendo Switch Oled is a significant improvement over its predecessor, with a larger, more vibrant OLED screen, an adjustable stand, and more internal storage. And to make the most of these features, Elektra offers this starter kit at an incredible price, Know everything that this set includes as well as its specifications, so you don't miss the discount.

This complete DreamGEAR Gamer's Kit includes everything you need for your Nintendo Switch Oled:

⦿ Car charger: Charge your Switch while you travel and also charge other USB devices simultaneously.

⦿ Gaming Headset: With 50mm drivers and suspension head beam design for added comfort.

⦿ Travel Case and Screen Protectors: Provide full protection for your Switch.

⦿ Joystick Grips and Caps for Joy-Con Control: Ergonomic design to improve grip and control.

⦿ Comfort Grip: With ergonomic grips to reduce hand fatigue and additional padding for protection against short drops. It also has an antimicrobial additive that fights harmful microbes.

⦿ Two screen protectors and cleaning microfiber: To keep your Switch spotless.

Specifications:

⦿ Console: Nintendo Switch Oled

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Comfort Grip, 1 Car Charger, 2 Screen Protectors, Cleaning Microfiber, 50mm Earphones, Travel Case, Control Grips and 2 Joystick Covers.

⦿ Guarantee with Supplier: 12 Months