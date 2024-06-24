Elektra is one of the leading stores in Mexico that offers a wide range of home products, from furniture and appliances to electronics and motorcycles. In addition to its quality products, it provides financial services through Banco Azteca, which makes it an accessible option for those who want to renovate their homes without sacrificing their finances.

In the department store owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, you can find incredible offers such as the King Size foundation, mattress and headboard combo with a 61% discount. This offer includes the King Size Lugo Beige Headboard, Slim Base, Trini Mattress and White D CZD. Originally, this combo was priced at $41,300.

Take advantage of this incredible offer from Elektra to renew your home with high quality products at an affordable price, plus with economic flexibilities, now you can purchase it for only $15,949 with the option of up to 12 months without interest or $265 weekly.

Combo Features

King Size Lugo Beige Headboard:

◉ Upholstered in beige Jacquard fabric.

◉ Pine wood and 6mm MDF structure.

◉ Measurements: Length 225 cm, Height 120 cm, Depth 11.5 cm.

◉ It does not require installation or use of tools for placement.

Slim Base:

◉ Reinforced pine wood structure.

◉ Upholstered in imported fabric.

◉ Includes 6 metal legs with a height of 10 cm.

◉ Measurements: King size, consists of 2 Individual Boxes, 30 cm high.

Dicasa Trini mattress:

◉ Moon Care rest system.

◉ 6 cm Eurotop mat.

◉ Semi-firm comfort level with Worry Free Technology.

◉ Measurements: King Size, 200 x 190 cm, Height 31 cm.

◉ Continuous Spring Unit, with 1100 springs.

White D CZD:

◉ Includes pillows, mattress protector, sheets and duvet.

◉ Pillows with Coiled technology to maintain their shape.

◉ Hypoallergenic, anti-mite and waterproof mattress protector.

◉ Microfiber sheets, adaptable to mattresses up to 35 cm high.

◉ Hypoallergenic duvet that does not retain odors and is fresh.

Specifications of the bedroom combo that Elektra sells with an offer

◉ Brand: Dicasa

◉ Packaging Contents: 1 Mattress, 2 Single Bed Bases, 1 Headboard, 2 Pillows, 1 Mattress Protector, 1 Set of Sheets, 1 Duvet.

◉ Color: Beige

◉ Material: Pine wood structure.

◉ Warranty: 1 year on any manufacturing defects under normal domestic use direct with the manufacturer.

◉ Recommendations: Clean only with a damp cloth, do not use products that contain ammonia, avoid spilling liquids and do not expose to the sun directly.