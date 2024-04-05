Do you want a motorcycle that combines prestige, quality and an attractive price? Italika is an option that definitely deserves your attention. This Mexican brand has earned a prominent place in the competitive motorcycle market, offering a wide variety of models that adapt to different needs and driving styles, therefore, we tell you that Elektra has a wide catalog of motorcycles for its clients, this time We present the price and details of semi-automatic motorcycles.

Elektra is one of the points of sale where Italika motorcycles capture the attention of consumers. Considering that motorcycles are one of the star products of the department store owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and one of the most important in its financial growth, its catalog includes everything from scooters to sports motorcycles and ATVs, standing out for its excellent quality and prices. attractive.

The department store offers Italika motorcycles with the opportunity to purchase them through Elektra credit, which allows comfortable and accessible payments, This time we present the April 2024 catalog of the semi-automatic MTS.

What semi-automatic motorcycles does Elektra sell?

Regarding the usefulness of motorcycles, semi-automatic ones are an excellent option for those looking for a simpler and more comfortable riding experience. These motorcycles have a semi-automatic gear changing system, which means that it is not necessary to use the clutch to change gears, making them ideal for those looking for comfort in their daily riding.

In addition, work motorcycles are essential for those who need an agile and economical means of transportation to get around in their daily lives. Whether delivering merchandise, making deliveries or simply getting around the city efficiently, work motorcycles offer a practical and versatile solution.

Italika AT110 RT Red Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $18,999

⦿ Elektra Loan: $255 weekly

⦿ Displacement: 107 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 45 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: 4-speed Semi-Automatic/Chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT125 RT Work Motorcycle Blue

⦿ Price: $22,999

⦿ Elektra Loan: $315

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 36 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-automatic

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT110 LT White Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $16,999

⦿ Elektra Loan: $230 weekly

⦿ Displacement: 107 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 43 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-automatic 4-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT125 Work Motorcycle Gray

⦿ Price: $18,999

⦿ Elektra Loan: $255 weekly

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 36 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-Automatic 4-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg