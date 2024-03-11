Do you want a vehicle to work in home sales, whether in your own business, in delivery applications or simply touring the city? Know the prices and characteristics of the collection of work motorcycles that the department store owned by magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego has for sale.

We tell you that the Work Motorcycles of the Mexican brand Italika are one of the models preferred by millions of users thanks to their benefits, since they offer high performance, resistance, optimal performance and accessibility, which is why various companies stand out by offering these. motorcycles in its catalogue, given this, we will tell you which are the work motorcycles that you can find in the Mexican retailer Elektra founded in 1950.

This Mexican brand has conquered the market by offering reliable and lightweight solutions that adapt perfectly to the needs of motorcyclists, making them the ideal tool for the delivery of products and services.

Italika Work Motorcycles are recognized for their fuel efficiency, allowing motorcyclists to travel significant distances on a full tank. They also stand out as being ideal for traveling on complicated roads, guaranteeing the timely delivery of products in any condition.

However, before presenting the Elektra catalogue, it is important to mention that Italika has a range of products of more than 50 models in the categories work, semi-automatic, scooters, sports/naked, dual purpose, ATVs, cruiser (chopper), adventure, electric and café racer.

To satisfy the growing demand of motorcyclists, the department store owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elektra presents an exclusive offer of 12 models of Work Motorcycles from the Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, with design and parts manufactured by Hyosung, models that you can buy with the option of purchasing them through Elektra credit.

Italika AT110 LT White Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $16,199

⦿ $220 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 107 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 43 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-automatic 4-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT125 Black Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $16,999

⦿ $230 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 38 km/l

⦿ 4 Stroke Engine

⦿ Transmission: Standard

Italika FT150 Black Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $17,999

⦿ $240 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 149 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 32 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT125 Work Motorcycle Gray

⦿ Price: $18,199

⦿ $245 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 36 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-Automatic 4-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT125 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

⦿ Price: $18,499

⦿ $250 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 38 km/l

⦿ 4 Stroke Engine

⦿ Transmission: Standard

Italika AT110 RT Red Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $18,499

⦿ $250 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 107 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 45 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: 4-speed Semi-Automatic/Chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT150 TS Work Motorcycle Black with Green

⦿ Price: $19,999

⦿ $270 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 149 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 32 km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika AT125 RT Work Motorcycle Blue

⦿ Price: $20,999

⦿ $290 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 36 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Semi-automatic

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT150GTS Work Motorcycle Gray

⦿ Price: $22,999

⦿ $315 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 149 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 30 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika DT125 Delivery White Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $22,999

⦿ $318 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

⦿ Approximate fuel efficiency (Km/L): 38 Km/l

⦿ Starting System: Electric and Pedal

⦿ Rear Suspension: Double Shock Absorber Swingarm

⦿ Front suspension: Telescopic Fork

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Front tire: 2.50-R18

⦿ Rear tire: 3.00-R18

Italika FT200 Red Work Motorcycle

⦿ Price: $23,499

⦿ $320 weekly with Elektra Credit

Italika FT250 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

⦿ Price: $32,999

⦿ $425 weekly with Elektra Credit

⦿ Displacement: 250 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 24 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg