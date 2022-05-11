Eleglidean electric bicycle company that claims to make more environmentally friendly and cheaper daily commuteshas again strengthened its resolve after recently witnessing an increase in demand for crude oil and a sharp rise in fuel prices.

As of March 2022, fuel prices have even increased by up to 2 euros per liter or more in Europe, which caused an increase in transport costs. To reduce the burden of high transport costs and environmental pollution, electric bicycles are an excellent alternative to gasoline vehicles.

Compared to gasoline cars, electric bicycles are more ecological and practical for short or medium distance trips. E-bikes have no fuel consumption or greenhouse gas emissions, effectively lightening people’s carbon footprint on transportation. But for Eleglide, being electric isn’t the only eco-friendly design on its bikes. More environmentally friendly details can easily be found on Eleglide products, such as the use of rechargeable batteries, efficient engines, LED lights and other energy-saving materials.

Electric bicycles are also cheaper than gas vehicles. The cost per kilometer of driving an electric bicycle is significantly lower than driving a gasoline-powered vehicle. Typically, a gasoline-powered car uses 8 to 12 liters of fuel to travel 100 kilometers. So it will cost the driver no less than 16 euros for a 100km journey when the price of fuel is 2 euros per liter. An electric bike like Eleglide M1 Plus it consumes 6.3kw of power for the same distance in electric mode. Assuming a rate of € 0.22 / kWh, it will cost the owner of the bicycle about € 1.4which is a significant saving in transport costs.

Furthermore, Eleglide saves people not only thanks to low energy costs, but also thanks to competitive selling prices and convenient to keep its mission. For example, with improved performance, the new M1 and M1 Plus are offered at the same price as previous generations.

Eleglide has opened sales channels for electric bicycles in the UK and most EU countries. The M1 and M1 Plus bikes are already available and two new ones T1 electric trekking bikes And T1 Step-thru will soon be launched in May.

When it’s time to replace your old vehicle, take a look at Eleglidethe fast growing e-bike brand that will lead you to a greener and more economical style of transportation.