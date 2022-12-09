The relationship between Eleglide and iCrewPlay now has solid foundations, as over time we have had the opportunity to test various products of this brand, often remaining very impressed. In particular, at the beginning of the year we had the opportunity to test the M1 pedal assisted bicycle model, of which you can read our review if you want, while now we have intensively tested the T1 model, just to tell you about our experience.

Eleglide T1, packaging and assembly

Nothing new in the package, inside there is the central body of the bicycle and the different parts to be assembled, i.e. the chargerthe 2 pedals (right and left), le lights (1 taillight1 reflector for the rays1 lighthouse) and the LCD display.

In addition there is, of course, the User Manualtwo battery keys and, which I found particularly useful and which was not present on the last bike we tested, a tool kit. In the style of a Swiss Army knife, where everything is at hand in a small space, we have a tool to always carry with us if there is a need for repairs on the road!

With all the accessories ready and the right tools, assembling the Eleglide T1 took me no more than an hour. Once assembled, the bike is immediately ready for use since, as often happens, a minimum of residual charge is present in the battery. The only thing we had to do was inflate the wheels which, for obvious reasons, are not fully inflated on delivery.

EleglideT1, technical characteristics

Before talking about our test on the Eleglide T1, let me introduce you to the product we are talking about. This is not a city bike but is classified as trekking bicycletherefore suitable for trips out of town on even rough terrain thanks to the bigger tires than normal, with a size of 27.5 inches, which adapt to different road surfaces. It is equipped with front suspension with a locking system that allows you to operate them on flat roads and unlock them on bumpy paths, so you can experience a comfortable ride in any condition. The rear rack is particularly robust just to load heavy luggage, whether it’s the backpack with the tent for your trip of a few days or the food needed for a single day.

The bicycle is powered by a 250W brushless motor with 50Nm torque, which can accelerate up to 25 km/h. If you don’t know, the brushless motor (literally “brushless”) is a great advantage for the life of the motor itself, as the brushes are one of the elements that deteriorate first, as well as being much quieter. The 450 Wh battery is larger than previous models to ensure greater range, which leads Eleglide to declare a duration of 100km in assisted mode. Our experience leads us to say that Eleglide publishes quite realistic data, even if the conditions of use are so variable as to make an exact control test difficult. But we’ll talk more about it later.

The bike is equipped with a 7-speed Shimano gearbox.

A monitor with LCD display is mounted on the handlebar which gives various information on the route but through which it is also possible to make settings, which we will discuss more in the paragraph relating to the tests.

To conclude the equipment, safety is guaranteed by double disc brakes and a bright LED light that ensures good visibility at night.

Eleglide T1, the road test

We are very interested in the technical aspects of the bike we tested, but before starting I would like to dwell on it on elegance and beauty of this bicycle. The white color gives it a particular touch, as do the brown inserts on the handlebar grips and the foam seat in the same colour. Also, the way the battery is integrated into the frame itself is definitely a step up in style and practicality over previous models.

It’s a mountain bike extremely comfortable to drive. The adjustable and ergonomic saddle and the soft grips make the driving position comfortable and pleasant. The shock absorbers work very well on the disconnected roads and on dirt roads on which I tested it, making the ride a more pleasant experience than one would expect. on city ​​streets instead the comfort is undeniable as well as the stability. The handlebar itself is adjustable not only in height, but also in angle, in order to adapt to all riding postures.

The 3.5″ display is large and easily visible even under sunlight and shows various data such as the speedthe level of assistancethe battery levelan icon that shows when the lights are lit (the same one we have in the dashboard of the car, to understand each other), the journey durationthe distance travelled but also of the indicators that indicate the use of the brakes disc or malfunction warning of system.

The system similar to cruise control it makes pedaling very comfortable and allows you to choose in advance the type of use we want to make of the bicycle. There are 5 levels that you can choose:

12km/h

16 km/h

20 km/h

23km/h

25km/h

Once we have set the level we prefer, the engine will make sure to put the necessary force that is missing from our pedaling to reach speed. We can therefore pedal at our own pace knowing in any case that the speed reached will be the maximum speed of the chosen level.

Obviously this concerns the assisted modebut there is also the normal push mode typical of electric bicycles, which assists our pedalling.

As for the battery tests, the declared range of 100 km is not far from reality. As I mentioned before, it’s a very difficult test, as it is influenced by various factors, but two weeks of use convinced me that average use without too much “assistance” brings autonomy very close to this value. However, it has often happened that, in the process of using it, I preferred to recharge it so as not to remain stranded during the journey even if the residual autonomy was theoretically sufficient, and I believe this is the typical situation in which an average user of electric bicycles finds himself .

A full charge with the battery almost completely empty requires about 6 hours.

In conclusion

The Eleglide T1 Step-Thru model is a product that would recommend unreservedly. The quality-price ratio is favorable considering that these products often have prices much higher than a thousand euros.

Driving is fun and relaxing at the same time, you can choose to go on city streets or off-road, and this makes it usable in many more situations than a normal city bike. The speed control system in assisted mode makes using this bike extremely fun.

Eleglide T1 can be purchased from Amazon with a discount of 50 euros using the code tech.icrewplay50. Buying it instead on the official site you can buy it at the discounted price of €999.99 .