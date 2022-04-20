After dealing with several electric scooters in our reviews, we always remain in the field of assisted mobility by presenting you today the latest born of Eleglide, or the M1 model, pedal assisted bicycle. Eleglide is a relatively recent brand that is debuting globally on Geekbuyingand after two weeks of intensive use I’m ready to tell you about my experience with this bike.

Eleglide M1, packaging and assembly

In the box of the Eleglide M1 there is everything you expect to find on an electric bike, and if it is not your first experience with one of these vehicles it will all be very familiar to you.

Inside is present the power supply, the instruction manual and some useful tools for installation in addition to the bike itself. The assembly was not complicated at all and took just under an hour of time.

With the version supplied to us by Eleglide they were also present two knobs to be mounted with the function of accelerators. Given that in Italy it is forbidden to install these devices, we did it only temporarily for a complete test, removing the standard knobs and inserting only one of the two knobs with accelerator function. This operation was also particularly simple, it’s just about connect a cable to the battery compartment And that’s it.

Once assembled, the bike is immediately ready for use as, as often happens, a minimum of residual charge is present in the battery. The only thing we had to do was inflate the wheels which, for obvious reasons, are not fully inflated upon delivery.

Eleglide M1, technical characteristics

Before talking about our test on the Eleglide M1, let me introduce you to the product we are talking about. You will surely have seen from the images that this is not a city bike but a real one mountain bike electric with 36 V 7.5 Ah lithium batterywhich allows you to reach the maximum speed of 25 km / h in pure electric mode. The battery is extremely easy to remove and carry, so you can recharge it where it’s most convenient for you, and it allows an autonomy of about 65 km in assisted mode.

The battery is locked by a lock, so it cannot be removed without having the appropriate key, to prevent theft.

Eleglide M1 is equipped with a 21-speed shimano gearbox, with 3 gears at the front and 7 at the rear. On the handlebar there is also the monitor with LED display which allows us to check the state of charge of the battery, the speed and the way in which we are traveling. From the control unit it is also possible to turn on / off the bike and activate the night lights. The headlights are LED.

As for safety, the bike is equipped with a mechanical disc brake on both wheels and a shock absorber capable of absorbing shocks due to bumpy roads. A great combination, as mechanical disc brakes require little maintenance and are also great for budding cyclists.

Eleglide M1, the road test

The first impression I got after assembling the Eleglide M1 was to notice hers extreme elegance. In fact, it cannot be denied that aesthetically she is really beautiful, for both design and colorand this is a plus for a product that works very well on a technical level.

It is a mountain bike extremely comfortable to drive. The adjustable and ergonomic seat and the soft knobs make the riding position comfortable and pleasant. The shock absorbers work very well on the disconnected roads and dirt roads I tested it on, making pedaling a more enjoyable experience than expected. On the city ​​streets instead the comfort is undeniable as well as the stability.

To fully enjoy the journey there is also the fully electric mode obtained by mounting the additional knobs present in the package. If you wonder why they are not pre-installed on the bike instead of being supplied separately, the reason is that in many countries pure electric mode is not allowed, unfortunately including Italy. Eleglide in this case leaves the choice to you whether to mount them or not. For clarity, here is the rule of the road:

“In an authentic pedal assisted electric bicycle, the engine must only start after the passenger starts pedaling, otherwise our vehicle is in effect a moped and therefore with the obligation to have the license plate, the certificate of circulation and insurance. “

We could not not test them and I must say that the experience of a fully electric driving is enjoyableeven if the assisted pedaling makes the fact of “pedaling” almost a side action, with minimal effort.

As for the battery tests, the declared autonomy of 65 km is not far from reality. I personally used it on small stretches of 5-10 km for about two weeks leaving it stationary for several hours between uses, and I can say that I have done 55-60 km with a recharge. However, it has often happened that, in the process of using it, I preferred to recharge it so as not to remain on foot during the journey. A full charge with an almost completely discharged battery requires about 4 hours.

There lack of fenders it intrigued me and prompted me to ask for clarification from the assistance. The answer was that they were stock on the previous model, but customers preferred DIY and choosing a custom model, so they were removed from the original model. In the future they will be sold as separate higher quality accessories to satisfy consumers and their choice of high quality accessories.

In conclusion

Although Eleglide is still a little-known brand in Italy (but I remind you that we recently had the opportunity to test the S1 electric scooter) it is a product that I would recommend without reservation. The value for money is favorable considering that often these products do not have prices below a thousand euros. However, it is an electric mountain bike and not a city bike, so it could be uncomfortable for those who are not used to this type of sports bike (and I must admit that I also struggled to get used to it at first), but it is a great product to enter the world of electric bicycles.

Driving is fun and relaxing at the same time, you can choose to go on city roads or dirt roads, and this makes it usable in many more situations than a normal city bike.

Eleglide M1 can be purchased from Amazon with a discount of 50 euros using the code LH9MO8OG. By buying it instead on the official website code can be used ELEGLIDEM1PLUS for a 10% discount on both the M1 model and the M1 plus model.