The show that opened the men’s fashion week in Milan last Friday was also the one that aroused the most expectation among the public. The first Gucci collection since the departure of Alessandro Michele, who was its creative director between 2015 and 2022, was finally signed by the brand’s creative team and with a polished and essential interpretation, stripped of baroque style, of the historical codes of the brand. For example, lacquered canvas fabrics that shape the brand’s accessories through prints from the seventies. Or archive loans that allude to the rock aesthetic and the classic tailoring of the house. Precisely the suits, structured and wide at the same time, confirm a return to elegance that has been a constant in the shows of the week.

At Dolce&Gabbana, in fact, the key for next autumn is a refinement of the language of the house. In the summer collection that they presented last June, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana had resumed a reissue of their greatest hits that is now complemented by a collection in rigorous black – with borrowings from gray and several white jackets, some of them derived from his feminine tailoring—in an attempt to get rid of ornaments and reaffirm his own silhouette. “We are saturated with images, so we wanted to reflect who we are, polishing each garment a lot,” Dolce commented before the show. “It is not minimalism, but our codes”. Two signs of the times: they have recovered their legendary corsets from the early nineties, which slim the waist and contrast with enormous coats. And they bet on tailoring in the middle of a sports hangover. “When you ask any young man, what he wants is a suit, not a sweatshirt,” Gabbana stressed. “It’s not true that this generation doesn’t like suits.”

Tailoring is the key in Dolce&Gabbana’s proposals for the next men’s season, presented in Milan in January.

This hedonistic conception of tailoring also permeates the Fendi collection, accompanied by a soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder that is not the only concession to disco. The color palette is inspired by the reflections of a mirror ball, and some garments have tiny silver discs sewn together with the usual sequins. “Nightlife brings people together,” explained Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of the line, moments before the show. Several elements are inspired by his own biography, from the disco details and asymmetrical vests that evoke the years when he lived in New York and arrived at the office directly from the club with a sequined T-shirt under the suit – “it was my way of see the world,” he reflected—even the tailored jackets and coats that are extended into pieces of fabric that drape around the body like a cape, and that are a constant in his personal style. The leather, one of the specialties of the Roman house, is worked in a trompe l’oeil fashion, as is the case in its airbrush-dyed and stencil-dyed shearling jackets.

Layers, leather and metallics, among Fendi’s ideas for next season’s men’s fashion.

Semiotic games are a regular ingredient at Prada, and since Raf Simons joined the brand they have been transformed into immediately recognizable details. For the coming winter, Simons and Prada have formulated a sort of false collar for their coats and jackets, evoking the shape of a knit collar superimposed on a long-pointed shirt collar cut in half. There are also minimalist tunics —almost mid-length dresses— with wide boat necks, and padded and padded jackets and coats, which suggest the rounded shapes cultivated by both designers.

Four men’s fashion proposals presented by Prada at the Milan fashion week held in January 2023 in the Italian city.

Continuity, in any case, has been a constant in a season that delves into the reinvention of elegance from comfort, which is the greatest challenge for an industry, the Italian one, which has learned that it cannot depend only on a legion of tracksuits and sneakers that already shows signs of fatigue. Perhaps that is why the two collections presented by Armani at Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani, its two main lines, breathe a comforting classicism in which the assimilation of the sporty —for example, in pants with pockets and puffer coats— does not distract attention. of the exact, oriental lines, and the chromatic sobriety (blues, blacks, grays, velvets and pearl tones) of the usual Armani.

In every historic house, the archives are a refuge and a burden at the same time. Marco de Vincenzo, appointed creative director of Etro last summer, has launched a first collection for men that hardly has any prints, but does have motifs that allude to the company’s history and that are translated into knitted elements –for example, a pixelized version of the house’s paisley print– or in floral and fruit embroideries on coats and knitwear. With his arrival at Etro, the silhouettes of the house become more contemporary and graphic.

Floral and fruit prints and embroideries are the keys to Etro’s men’s fashion for its next season, according to its presentation in January 2023 in Milan.

Not everything is solemn. The most hedonistic facet of Milan is translated into the prodigious cocktail shaker that is the mind of the brothers Dan and Dean Caten, who at Dsquared2 propose a collection for men and women with urban, adolescent and provocative overtones, where T-shirts with erotic messages and allusions coexist to the rural life of his native Canada. Its double-waisted pants, its wide knitwear and its relentless commitment to accessories underline the identity of a firm whose natural state is euphoria. Magliano, the young Bolognese firm, explores everyday clothing and the dignity of worker clothing from an opposite point of view, in a tense poetic atmosphere where their deconstructed, layered and meticulously altered garments blend together without overshadowing their excellent craftsmanship.

In the same way, Jonathan Anderson declines in his namesake firm, JW Anderson, a bouquet of proposals conceived as dynamite for social networks and stores. Her tiny knitted shorts, buckled boots and nude screen-printed knitwear are less whimsical gestures than one might think, revealing an unerring talent for creating distinctive, long-lasting garments.

Several models present creations by Ermenegildo Zegna for the autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection in Milan. MIGUEL MEDINA (AFP)

Alessandro Sartori, creative director of Zegna, knows a lot about long distances, whose new collection emphasizes the house’s commitment to artisan and sustainable materials. 70% of the collection is made up of cashmere garments treated with complex techniques similar to those applied to traditional fabrics. For example, him ratine, that treatment that was used in the mid-20th century to give ordinary fabrics a fluffy appearance, and that is now applied to the very luxurious cashmere of the house, Oasi Cashmere. The remaining 30% are recycled wool fabrics that make up light tailoring garments. And the result is a wardrobe that can be combined to infinity, comfortable and flexible like sportswear, but with the noble and minimalist elegance of the firm. Betting everything on one card is a risky gesture, but Sartori knows his weapons well. Upon arrival at the show, an installation replicates the room in which cashmere fibers flutter and settle on the floor before becoming thread. In a time of visual debauchery, fashion claims the delicacy of the tactile and a certain elegance that no one knows how to define precisely, but which is essential for the future of Italian brands.