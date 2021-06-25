Patrick, tell the truth: would you ever have thought you would see Manuel score two goals in the national team, most importantly and in the European Championship? “Yup. Never had any doubts about him. I always knew it would reach these levels. And in the same way I know he won’t be satisfied. Now it is ready to fly ”. Patrick is Cutrone, center-forward, Manuel is Locatelli, the boy-turned-man, the man of the moment, since with his brace against Switzerland he paved the way for Italy to the round of 16 scheduled for tonight against Austria.