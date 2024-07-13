When John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. was asked in March 1999 whether he was planning to run for mayor of New York, he replied: “I can see myself lying on a beach and I can see myself holding public office.” However, his political career was over before it began. Just four months later, on July 16, John-John (as he had been known since childhood) and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

More information

The “Prince of Camelot” was 38 and his consort 33. Former model Gigi Howard remembers Kennedy lying on the beach: One summer day in the early 1990s, John and Gigi went with friends to Southampton Beach, a favorite of New York’s rich and famous. She went swimming and was knocked over by a huge wave. “John came to my rescue,” she recalls in conversation with ICON. “I lost a ring that my parents gave me for my 16th birthday. I did everything I could not to cry. He first made sure I was okay. He was very empathetic. The next time I saw him at a dinner party he said to me: ‘I hope they find your ring and that someone appreciates it as much as I do. ’ He was a great person and a very down-to-earth man.”

As well as being JFK’s son, John-John Kennedy was as much a sex symbol as he was a style icon. Here, in a photo from 1990 Paul Adao (Associated Press)

Howard doesn’t forget any of the moments she shared with John-John. “But I’m not obsessed with him. I honor him for the wonderful person he was,” she says. She may not be obsessed with Kennedy, but the rest of the world is. It’s been 25 years since his death and his life and style continue to captivate the world. Social media is littered with old photos of John in the prime of his youth, high-spirited snapshots of him riding a bike or skating through Central Park; playing tennis; frisbee with his dog, a terrier named Friday; going sailing in Hyannis Port, or partying with Aleida Guevara, daughter of Che Guevara, at Anna Fendi’s Roman home.

Fashion brands never tire of such references. One of this season’s viral garments, for example, is a T-shirt designed by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe that reads “I told ya” (“I told you so”). The design, worn by Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in RivalsLuca Guadagnino’s latest film, is a nod to a T-shirt worn by John-John in the early 1990s, which in turn was a nod to one of his father’s political slogans during the 1961 campaign. The slogan “I told you so” is famous in the history of the American Democratic Party because it commemorates the moment when Kennedy won the election, beating Richard Nixon by just 100,000 votes.

More information

“When JFK Jr. was young, in the 1980s and 1990s, there was a kind of simplicity to his wardrobe. He could wear anything and his sex appeal was always there,” Anderson explained to WWD a few months ago about the T-shirt. Gigi Howard also highlights the simplicity of John-John’s wardrobe. “It’s kindness and simplicity that makes one elegant. There will never be a more elegant and genuine couple than John and Carolyn,” she says. Kennedy and his wife, a former Calvin Klein PR woman, had no stylists or assistants. In his case, his wardrobe was an ode to pure Americanness: khaki chinos, classic jeans, white and light blue linen or cotton shirts, and an overwhelming collection of caps, beige shorts and white T-shirts.

“His style was very sporty when he wasn’t at work or at a charity event, and he was often out on his bike or rollerblades, living as close to a normal New Yorker as possible, while keeping his feet on the ground. Both John and Carolyn’s style was simple, elegant and timeless,” explains journalist and writer Elizabeth Beller, who has just published Habia una vez [Había una vez]a book in which she examines the life and death of Carolyn Bessette. Her style summed up the ideal of the late nineties: a simple, almost monochrome elegance that crossed minimalism with the retrosigned by Narciso Rodríguez, Yohji Yamamoto or his former employer, Calvin Klein. Today, the networks continue to burn every time someone post a photo of you.

John John and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, outside their home in 1996. Newsday LLC (Newsday RM via Getty Images)

John John Kennedy and his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walk with their dog Friday. Evan Agostini

James Reginato, reporter for the American edition of Vanity Fairdid not meet Kennedy Jr. in person, but remembers running into him on the streets of Manhattan. “In the 1980s and early 1990s, John was a very important part of New York. You could see him all over the city on his bike, running, skating or at parties,” he tells ICON. “He was preppy and waspy [términos para referirse a los blancos anglosajones de clase alta]but also sexy because he was very handsome and comfortable with himself and showing off his body. He liked to take off his shirt,” the journalist notes. “Perhaps he was a precursor to silent luxury since he was always very natural.”

“John represents a lost America, a time before men dressed like convicts.” Bob Colacello

But for Elizabeth Beller, John-John’s obsession with his image goes beyond his style. “He didn’t court the cameras. His restraint is very attractive in an age where we are saturated with selfies and images in general,” explains the writer. Reginato also believes that John-John continues to captivate us because he reminds us of a time without the internet and without mobile phones. “He was always very famous, but before 9/11 and social media there was not so much paranoia about security and people lived much more in the present, they were not always on their phones,” she says. The John-John phenomenon is associated with nostalgia, with a melancholy for a past that no longer exists.

“The Kennedys mastered the art of making friends with photographers” Jonathan Becker

Bob Colacello thinks so. “John represents a lost America, a time before men dressed like convicts and women like whores, when manners and cleanliness were important, when political disagreements were civilized and Americans were proud of their country,” says Colacello, one of New York’s great society writers and Andy Warhol’s collaborator at the magazine. Interview“It was, and still is, hard to resist his movie star looks and naturally athletic physique, whether he was riding a bike topless or running to a charity gala in a perfectly tailored tuxedo,” the journalist comments.

Kennedy in Central Park in the nineties. Lawrence Schwartzwald (Sygma via Getty Images)

John-John Kennedy’s ‘casual’ style is perhaps the hardest thing to imitate. Here, in 1996. Dave Kotinsky (Getty Images)

One of the most iconic images of John-John is a black and white photograph taken at a party Vanity Fair after the traditional White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in May 1999. The picture shows the son of Jack and Jackie Kennedy sitting on a sofa next to his wife Carolyn. He is wearing a classic tuxedo and she is wearing a black Jean Paul Gaultier suit. They are the embodiment of relaxed and simple elegance. Jonathan Becker, legendary society photographer, is the author of this photo. “That may have been her last pose. I only took one photograph. We were introduced and John, who was the editor of the magazine George“He knew my work. We barely knew each other, but that was enough for him and Carolyn to feel comfortable in my presence. The plane crash killed them six weeks later off the coast of his mother’s home on the island,” the photographer recalls. “Coincidentally, the photograph was published coinciding with his death. It was all very shocking.”

John John salutes the casket at the funeral procession of his father, John F. Kennedy, at age three Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

Becker refuses to refer to Kennedy as “John-John” – “it sounds too familiar” – but admits that we all feel a strange familiarity with that man and with that boy in the winter coat who in 1963 saluted with childlike solemnity as his father’s coffin was carried into Arlington Cemetery. He attributes this to the influence that the Kennedy dynasty has had on the media. “Dressed in Ivy League titles and manners, educated in Ivy League clothes, they mastered the art of befriending the press, especially photographers, to create a narrative of American success, a kind of Hollywood dream,” he muses. “Social media may not have existed then, but the print media had a lasting, far more powerful influence. The family has perpetuated its own icons down the generations. John was the youngest of those stars.”

Elizabeth Beller is convinced that if John F. Kennedy Jr. had not died on July 16, 1999, he would be in politics today. “He would have run for public office. His first campaign would probably have been for governor of New York,” she speculates. The author of Habia una vez She can’t help but fantasize about what America would be like if John-John were still alive. “Our country could have been very different. John and Carolyn’s lifestyle, dedicated to their family and friends and making positive changes in the world while avoiding the spotlight of celebrity, is something we could turn our attention to. Going back to that wouldn’t be a bad thing,” she says. We’ll never know what would have happened: the legend of the handsome heir and his glamorous wife doesn’t fit the same in 2024, and we know their story was more complicated than perfect. But there are all those idyllic photos.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, X, Instagramor subscribe here to the Newsletter.