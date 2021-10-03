Nine years have elapsed since our meeting with the brothers Emilio and Carmelo García de Castro took place in Madrid, when we turned to them at the request of Centro Cibeles, at the Madrid City Council, to lend them the Salzillo nativity scene for the Christmas 2013/2014. The possibility of bringing to Murcia the nativity scene that they had been gathering for years, especially after the sale of their first prize to the State in 1996, for the National Sculpture Museum of Valladolid, but also with magnificent pieces that they had reserved themselves for his devotion and private use, it was the best option. But first they had to be convinced.

Already Emilio, the oldest, architect and passionate collector, was in poor health but, as happened with his brother Carmelo, they were finally convinced that it would be a good option for their beloved Neapolitan nativity scene to be seen in Murcia. At that time they wanted to sell it, but they were very concerned that after the years it had taken them to put together those first-rate pieces, by the best Neapolitan sculptors and artists of the 18th century, the whole could disintegrate, with the danger of disappearing. We will always remember our trip to Madrid in the hot summer of 2013 to speak with them, myself as president of the Cofradía de Jesús and of the Executive Commission of the Salzillo Museum, together with Germán Cantero and María Teresa Marín, manager and director of the same, respectively. . Although at first they were reluctant, they gave us a very good welcome in their home and, after hours of spending time with them, also with the collector Isidro Brunete, a dear friend of the family, they were finally convinced of the opportunity for the nativity scene to be exhibited together to the great works of Salzillo.

That temporary exhibition was a success and the García de Castro brothers were fascinated by the Salzillo Museum. Then, in February 2014, Don Emilio died, consolidating Don Carmelo’s wish that the nativity scene stay forever in Murcia. Thanks to José Luis Mendoza, president of the Catholic University of Murcia, who did not hesitate to take a step forward, aware of the international importance of this artistic ensemble, the San Antonio Catholic Foundation acquired the nativity scene for its permanent visit at the Salzillo Museum. . Since Carmelo García de Castro, together with Isidro Brunete, set up the nativity scene that year 2014, this jewel of international nativity scenes has not stopped being visited, along with the works of Salzillo, allowing the study of the Neapolitan roots of Francisco Salzillo and narrowing the ties between both worlds.

Since then, Carmelo García de Castro has not hesitated to travel to Murcia at least twice a year to visit the museum and the presepio, with his faithful Wilson or with friends who came from Madrid. We will always remember his fine sense of humor, his good conversation, his elegance, his bonhomie and his love for art and music. A great connoisseur of the zarzuelas of ‘La Parranda’ and ‘La Alegría de la Huerta’, he loved singing ‘El canto a Murcia’, whose lyrics he knew perfectly. In his travels he enthusiastically visited Murcia, its museums, its monuments, its places, he learned to love its art, its people, its gastronomy, and we know that he was left at peace in the assurance that the best destination for that Neapolitan nativity scene, gathered together to his brother after many years of patient and wise search for the best antique shops and in the city of Naples, he was next to the works of Salzillo in his museum.

He has died suddenly and we have not had time to say goodbye to him, but we hope that these words of tribute reach him together with our deep affection and our great admiration and respect.