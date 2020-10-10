If, as Scott Fitzgerald said, the test of superior intelligence is to be able to keep two contradictory ideas in mind and continue to function, the test of superior elegance should be placed on a similar plane. That is, in that mysterious place where what apparently does not stick or glue finds a perfect balance. It is in this aesthetic redoubt where the sapeurs del Congo, an original club of dandies who, surrounded by extreme poverty, live devoted to the perfect and expensive suit. One of those anomalies that explain so many things about this strange world, among others, something that should be obvious: the adornment is necessary for the human condition.

The exhibition Knights of the Congo Not only did the color range rise yesterday at the Círculo de Bellas Artes within the PhotoEspaña festival, but for the first time it brings to Spain the originals of one of the most interesting photographic works of recent years, in which the Italian Daniele Tamagni collects this community of men capable of spending on clothes what they don’t have to eat. That make the gesture of wearing expensive brand clothing an act as spiritual as it is revolutionary.

“They feel like walking works of art. There is vanity but also pride in his expression. There is a rebellious background in sapeursThey, the Congolese, can be as elegant as the French ”, explains Tamagni. “They go to weddings, parties, they invite them because they are like actors who offer joy, because they bring a chic touch to any meeting.”

For Tamagni the sapeurs follow a concept similar to that of cholitas Bolivian women, to whom she dedicates her latest project, winner of the World Press Photo 2011. “These women practice wrestling and also have their hallmark in their clothes. They fight with their enormous skirts, they present themselves to the perfect combats as a sign of indigenous pride ”.

But, unlike the cholitas, the sapeur (acronym for Le Societé des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Elegantes) are not stained with dust, much less with blood. They were born in the 1920s but it was at the end of the 1960s, when Mobutu Sese Seko tried to impose the Maoist three-piece suit for all the men of then Zaire, that their double-breasted suits and colored ties became a sign of rebellion. “They follow a strong aesthetic code, they cannot combine more than three colors, but also of conduct: they are gentlemen”, Tamagni concludes.

Closer to the great Anna Piaggi than to Paul Smith (who dedicated a collection of clothing to them, dazzled by his grace with accessories and colors), the Tamagni series makes the work of another of PhotoEspaña’s guests even more emptiness and epidermal, the popular hunter of presumed “street style “Scott Schuman, The sartorialist, that in a few days it will offer a sample of its imposed parade of urban beauties.

For Gerardo Mosquera, curator of the festival, Knights of the Congo It contains in its images “many stories, and many contradictions also of our own society: it is curious that now some luxury brands look for them to put on their clothes and allow themselves to be photographed with them in the midst of their misery”. The point is that sapeurs they transcend labels and you don’t quite remember what exactly they are wearing. It is the color, the gesture, their clean and light air despite the debris that surrounds them, that retains the memory.