Studies on the dynamics of electrons and light beams, awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel prize for the Physics 2023 to French Pierre Agostini (Ohio University, USA), to Austrian-Hungarian Ferenc Krausz (Max Planck Institut, Munich) and the Franco-Swedish one Anne L’Huillier (Lund University, Sweden).

THE three Nobel Prize winners for physics this year they are being recognized for their experiments that have given humanity new tools to explore the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier demonstrated a way to create flashes of light extremely short, which can be used to distinguish rapid processes in which electrons move or change their energy.

In the motivations of the Swedish Academy, we read that “for human minds, fast-paced events flow together, just like in a film which is made up of single still images but perceived as a continuous flow. If we want to investigate really short events, it is special technology is needed.In the world of electrons, i changes they often occur on scales of a few tens ofattoseconds. An attisecond is so short that there are as many of them in one second as there are seconds in the entire age of the universe.”

This year’s winners led “experiments in which they showed a way to produce flashes of light that last so short a time that they can be measured in attisecondsi”. Thus, they showed a method for illuminating a moment short enough to make it possible to study what happens inside atoms and molecules.

Anne L’Huillier discovered in 1987 that a large number of different harmonics of light arose when she sent infrared laser light through a noble gas. Each harmonic is a light wave with a certain number of complete oscillations for each oscillation in the laser light. They arise when laser light interacts with atoms in the gas and gives certain electrons extra energy, which is then emitted as light. Anne L’Huillier continued to explore the phenomenon and showed the way for the discoveries that followed. In 2001, Pierre Agostini managed to produce and study a series of such light pulses one after another, each pulse being only 250attoseconds long.

At the same time, Ferenc Krausz was working on a different kind of experiment, in which he was able to isolate a single light pulse that lasted for 650attoseconds. “The winners’ work has made it possible to explore processes that take place in such a short time that were previously impossible to follow.”Now we can open the door to the world of electrons. With Attosecond Physics, we have the opportunity to understand the mechanisms controlled by electrons. The next step will be to use them too,” says Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. Possible applications can be found in many different areas. In electronics, for example, it is important understand and control how electrons behave in materials. Attosecond pulses can also be used to identify different molecules, which could be useful in medical diagnostics

