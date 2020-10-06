Electronics Store Home appliance store slams redundancy news in Finland: Giant hires 100 new employees by year’s end

People are needed in different parts of Finland as sales increase.

Home appliance chain The giant said on Tuesday that it plans to hire up to a hundred new employees during the rest of the year.

New employees are being applied for, among other things, in stores in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tampere and Oulu, as salespeople, cashiers, warehouse workers and installers.

“We have behind us a record-breaking spring, summer and early autumn. Our sales are growing rapidly, which is why we need more giants to serve our customers in electronics and home appliance purchases, ”says Tomi Sohlman, Gigant’s Chief Human Resources Officer, in the company’s press release.

“With the busiest season towards the end of the year coming soon, we are now recruiting new employees who could start working as soon as possible.”

Sales of home appliances have been growing during the spring and summer months. According to data released by the Trade Union on Tuesday Trade in home appliances grew by 8.1 per cent in January to July.

In Finland Gigantti, which has been operating for 21 years, employs more than 1,500 people in Finland. It has 41 stores in Finland. According to Asiakastieto, Gigant’s net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 563 million. Last year, the turnover of Verkkokauppa.com, Finland’s second largest electronics and home appliance retailer, was approximately EUR 504 million.

The giant is part of the Elkjøp Group in Norway, which is part of the English company Dixons Carphone plc.