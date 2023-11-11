Brazilians should spend, on average, R$1,380 on purchases; 33% of consumers think about spending more than in 2022

The electronics sector is expected to earn R$15.5 billion during Black Friday, scheduled for November 24th this year. This is what research by Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies), commissioned by the Datafolha Institute, shows.

The survey indicates that Brazilians should spend, on average, R$1,380 on purchases on that date. Furthermore, 33% of consumers said they intend to spend more this year, 22% believe they will keep the same amount and 28% plan to spend less.

Regarding the consumer profile, young people up to 34 years of age have the highest purchasing intention:

18 to 24 years old – intend to spend R$1,529;

25 to 34 years old – they want to spend R$ R$ 1,498.

In relation to the social class of consumers, 56% of A and B intend to spend, on average, R$1,608. 52% of class C intend to spend R$1,403 on purchases.

The research also separated intention according to gender:

men – 50% plan to spend above the national average, of R$1,465;

women – 49% want to spend up to R$1,298.

The North and Northeast regions lead the purchase intentions of products and services, representing 51% and 50%, respectively. However, they present values ​​below the national average:

North – R$ 1,348;

North East – R$ 1,358;

South – R$ 1,411;

Southeast – R$ 1,399;

Midwest – R$ 1,321.

CREDIT CARD

The research also considered payment methods. Credit cards came in 1st place, with 44% of purchasing intentions. In sequence are:

pix – 33%;

money – 27%;

debit card – 22%;

ticket – 5%;

store card – 5%

others and don't know – 1%.

Men and women consulted in the survey said they preferred credit cards in their purchases with 44% and 45%, respectively.

Credit cards also lead purchases by age group:

18 to 24 years old – 50%;

25 to 34 years old – 49%;

35 to 44 years old – 38%;

45 to 59 years old – 41%;

60 years or older – 46%.

TYPES OF STORES

Most consumers interviewed in the survey showed a preference for shopping in physical stores: 55%. Those who intend to buy on online platforms represent 47%. Only 3% of those consulted were unable to answer.

Physical stores also lead in purchasing intentions for women (57%) and men (53%).

In relation to the age group, the preference for the type of store changes. Young people aged 18 to 24 prefer online stores (55%), as do those aged 25 to 34 (58%). This changes for people over 35, who prefer physical stores:

35 to 44 years old – 56% will opt for physical stores;

45 to 59 years old – 64%;

60 years or more – 65%.

Most consumers from classes A and B say they will buy online (63%). Those in class C (56%), D and E (67%) opt for physical stores.