SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian electrical and electronics industry had a 4% growth in 2022, showed preliminary data, and the projection for 2023 is a slight acceleration in the pace of expansion, said the Brazilian Electrical and Electronics Industry Association (Abinee) this Thursday.

The sector’s revenue should close 2022 at 220.4 billion reais, compared to 211.3 billion reais last year.

For 2023, the entity’s projection is for revenues of 231 billion reais, an increase of 5%, as, with the exception of the IT area, impacted by the continuation of the resumption of face-to-face work after the pandemic, all areas should point growth.

Despite this, businessmen in the sector have cautious expectations for next year due to the difficulties in acquiring semiconductors and other raw materials, lockdowns in China, the war in Ukraine and the Brazilian fiscal uncertainty.

The numbers, presented by the entity to journalists this Thursday, are nominal. Discounting projected inflation for the periods, industry revenues should drop 2% in 2022 and remain stable in 2023.

Abinee stated that the sector’s physical production should grow 1% in 2023, after a forecast drop of 4% this year.

Exports of electronics products should close 2022 with a 16% increase, totaling 6.7 billion dollars, with growth in almost all areas except housewares. Shipments of electrical installation materials and information technology products, up 55% and 52%, respectively, were the main positive highlights.

The main destinations for sector exports continued to be the member countries of the Latin American Integration Association (Aladi) and the United States, which together accounted for 71% of the total.

Abinee’s expectation for 2023 is a 2% increase in exports compared to the current year.

Imports, on the other hand, are expected to increase by 14% in 2022, to US$45.9 billion, with an estimated increase of 3% next year.

As a result, the sector’s trade balance deficit should be US$39.3 billion this year, 14% higher than in 2021. Abinee expects this deficit to grow by 3% next year.

(By Beatriz Garcia; Editing by André Romani)