Electronics | Finns are flooded with complaints about electronics stores – These things are especially annoying

Gigantti received comments from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority last year. It was criticized for the poor accessibility of customer service and the poor handling of refunds.

From Gigant complained to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority in 2022 more than its two competitors.

HS asked the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) for information on contacts made with Giganti, Power and Verkkokauppa.com.

In 2022, Gigant had 842 contacts, Power 317 and Verkkokauppa.com 242.

HS asked for a more detailed review of all contacts made about the companies from October to December 2022. HS read and classified the contacts as indicative to find out what kind of issues the contacts dealt with.

The period included the Black Friday discount campaign, which could be mentioned, for example, in complaints whose author felt the advertising was misleading.

One contact could complain about many different things, so it could be classified into many different categories.

When going through the complaints, whether the complaints were justified was not taken into account. HS mainly focused on customer experiences.

Customers complained about, among other things, broken products, poor customer and installation service or warranty service, misleading advertising, late deliveries and upselling.

About half of all contacts concerned broken products. For example, the products could have already been broken upon purchase, broken shortly after commissioning, or broken in transit.

In many cases, in connection with the broken product, there was also a complaint about something else, such as perceived bad service or warranty service. Complaining about many things in one contact was highlighted for Giganti and Verkkokauppa.com.

The television was delivered for warranty repair at the end of September. Now I got a notification that it can’t be fixed for some reason. Had to contact the seller to get a new TV. They announced that the model in question could not be found and offered to dismantle the store. I didn’t agree, citing the fact that the prices of electronics have risen in two years, so that I can’t get a similar television for that amount anywhere. And that it’s been more than 2 months now without a TV. In exchange, they offered much worse television than the previous one. – Verkkokauppa.com customer

In several In complaints made about Gigant, customers felt that the company did not take responsibility for broken products, for example, and that they were pushed from one party to another.

One customer said in his complaint that he bought a defective tablet from Giganti. Before going to the store, he had first called Giganti’s customer service, where he had been advised to contact the manufacturer. The manufacturer advised to go to Giganti’s store.

I told about the problem in the store, when I was told that the fault would not necessarily be covered by the warranty, but that I would be billed myself, but that would not be known until the device was sent for service. – – I then told that I am not doing anything with the defective tablet and that I want to return the product. In this case, the seller said that that is not possible either, because the return period has expired just a few days ago. I told him that it couldn’t possibly be possible, because I only received the tablet in the mail a while ago. The seller said that the return period starts from the day the product is ordered from the online store. – Gigant’s customer

Today in the fall there has been a lot of news about Giganti and its activities of additional sales. In the contacts left between October and December of last year, there were not many complaints about additional sales: Giganti’s additional sales were complained about less than ten times. Power’s upsell was complained about once and Verkkokauppa.com’s not once.

With all the electronics giants, there were sometimes also dissatisfaction with the installation of kitchens and household appliances. One of Power’s customers said that when his dishwasher had a fault, the service came to fix it many times.

The first time, the maintenance guy lacked the right tools. The second time, the machine’s door was out of order and it wouldn’t stay open. In addition, the maintenance man could not get the furniture plate of the integrated machine in place. On the third service, the machine was otherwise fixed, but the hinges still rub and every time you open the hatch, you hear a rubbing sound. In addition, the furniture board is damaged from constant removal. – Power’s customer

A giant managing director Niko Sandström admits that the number of complaints about Giganti was high last year, even too high.

Sandström says that the company has “millions” of customer contacts a year.

“Certainly it partially explains the number, but it’s no excuse and yes, the number should be lower.”

The company received comments from KKV last year. Gigant was criticized for the poor accessibility of customer service and the poor handling of refunds.

Sandström according to this year, after contacting KKV, measures have been taken in Giganti. He says that the staff of the customer service center has been increased because previously it took too long to get in touch and get answers. He says that the response times have been significantly shorter this year than last year.

Sellers and customer service staff have been trained in the Consumer Protection Act. In addition, instructions and service routines have been clarified.

“With us, people understand what the customer’s rights are and act according to them,” says Sandström.

He believes that the number of complaints this year will be lower. For example, the number of complaints received by customer service has decreased.

Sulfur apart from the past products, no other major theme comes up in the complaints of customers of Power or Verkkokauppa.com. This is the opinion of Power’s CEO Juha-Mikko Saviluoto and Verkkokauppa.com’s sales director Pekka Litmanen.

Both say that sometimes in connection with broken products, the seller and the customer disagree on whether the product is covered by the warranty.

According to Saviluoto, every complaint made about Power is too much. He needs to think about how to improve the customer experience.

According to Litmanen, the number of complaints made about Verkkokauppa.com sounds “statistically correct and a reasonably small number”.

Both believe that the number of complaints has decreased this year compared to last year.