Electronic transactions There have been problems with the police’s electronic crime reporting system this week, dozens of people have not been able to report a crime

The problems were due to a system update. According to police, the fault has now been rectified.

The police there have been operational problems with the electronic crime reporting system this week.

They have been experienced by, among others, a woman from Helsinki, who since Tuesday has tried to get a criminal report with attachments to go ahead with the police. Time and time again, the attempt has failed.

He logged in with his bank ID for the first time on Tuesday to report minor property damage per se, a broken mirror in his car. A criminal report must be made, as it is not otherwise possible to claim compensation from the insurance company.

The system has reported a malfunction and has not agreed to leave.

When the woman left feedback on the problems, she was called from the police and told that there had been a problem with the system. Police also urged to try again the next day.

Even on Friday, the woman had not received her criminal report.

Police Board inspector general Petri Pipatti says there were disruptions a few times in the early part of the week. They were due to updates the police made to the system. The faults have now been rectified.

“In practice, it has worked well, but unfortunately some users had problems. Fortunately, there are few of them, some dozens are talked about, when in total crime reports are made in about 500 days, ”Pipatti says.

He urges the offender who received the error report to try again, starting from the beginning. That should fix the problem.

“If that doesn’t help either, you can also go to the police station to make a report.”