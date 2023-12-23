Defense Minister Umerov announced plans to send electronic subpoenas

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will begin sending out electronic subpoenas. This was stated by the head of the department, Rustem Umerov, adding that work is now underway on a technical solution to the issue.

The minister noted that electronic alerts will be sent to both Ukrainians in the country and those who have gone abroad.

If we have already decided on the categories, we will send an invitation to everyone Rustem UmerovHead of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Failure to appear on an electronic summons will result in penalties.

The head of the Ministry of Defense has not yet specified through which service the subpoenas will be sent. For example, in Ukraine there is a public service service “Diya”. Electronic invitations can also be sent via mail.

Moreover, according to the draft law that has not yet been adopted, after sending the summons will be automatically considered received. Ukrainians of military age will face criminal penalties for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

Photo: Marko Djurica / Reuters

A proposal for the mobilization of Ukrainian citizens abroad will be presented in January. According to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Vadim Ivchenko, the presence of citizens of the country liable for military service abroad will become a crime.

In Ukraine they wanted to catch men of military age who left

Earlier, Rustem Umerov said in an interview with the Bild newspaper that Kyiv intends to mobilize Ukrainians who have gone abroad in 2024. The country's Ministry of Defense later denied these plans, saying that journalists had incorrectly interpreted the minister's words.

Related materials:

Meanwhile, Estonia announced its readiness to search for and return Ukrainian refugees to their homeland for mobilization. The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic, Lauri Läänemets, emphasized that the country monitors visitors: they know where they are and what they are doing.

In turn, the German authorities refused to hand over Ukrainians who had left the country to Kyiv for mobilization. This was stated by Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschman. According to him, Germany will not force people to undergo the conscription procedure into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).