Electronic smoking | The police were worried: Vapes with conversion drugs were found in the children’s possession

Electronic smoking|There may be more e-cigarettes containing conversion drugs, the chief constable believes.

To hell with the police have found electronic cigarettes or vapes that contain synthetic cannabinoids in the possession of minors.

This is the first case in the whole of Finland in which conversion drugs have been found inside confiscated e-cigarettes, confirms the chief constable of the Häme Police Department Tuomas Puukko.

Puukko believes that there may be more similar electronic cigarettes on the market. In a recent case, the police’s suspicions arose from the packaging markings, after which the e-cigarettes were sent to be investigated by the Central Criminal Police.

According to the senior constable, the police will pay closer attention to the packaging of e-cigarettes in the future. Supervision is complicated by the fact that the packages are rarely with young people, says Puukko.

The police consider the possession of an electronic cigarette containing a conversion drug as illegal importation.

electronic smoking has increased among young people. It worries the police, the Häme police press release says.

Senior Constable Puukko estimates that using e-cigarettes is more common among young people than smoking cigarettes. According to the police’s observations, the youngest e-cigarette users are only 12–13 years old, Puukko says.

He worries that the increase in the number of young e-cigarette smokers makes e-cigarettes more acceptable among young people.

Puukko believes that, in general, young people are well informed about what substances are in the e-cigarettes they use.

However, there are many health hazards associated with the use of even ordinary e-cigarettes, Puukko reminds.

The Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) by e-cigarette use, among other things, impairs lung function, exposes you to a wide range of harmful substances and can increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Metabolic drugs i.e. new psychoactive substances resemble traditional narcotics in their effects and structures, let’s tell on THL’s website.

According to THL, synthetic cannabinoids are one group of conversion drugs.

Cannabinoids work like cannabis, but their use comes with additional risks. They are significantly stronger than herbal cannabis, and their exact dosing can be difficult, says THL.

The police assess in the release that the effects of using electronic cigarettes containing the substance can be unpredictable.