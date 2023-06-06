The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health warned that electronic smoking is closely linked to life-threatening diseases, most notably Evali’s disease and popcorn lung disease, while the pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Humberto Choi, warned that some electronic smoking liquids contain very high levels of nicotine, which makes them cause Addiction, pointing out that the availability of electronic smoking in many public places, and the ease of dealing with the electronic cigarette and obtaining a quick puff from it, are among the things that facilitate its consumption and make it higher than the consumption of its traditional counterpart.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that smoking using electronic nicotine delivery systems (e-cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic hookah, and vaping device), in addition to one-time electronic smoking devices, poses a real threat to public health.

He stressed that “e-cigarettes are no less dangerous than traditional smoking, especially since many of their users get more nicotine than they might get from combustible tobacco products, in addition to the flavorings added to the product that help increase addiction to it.”

The center pointed out that the US Food and Drug Administration and other international health agencies have warned of health risks that may result from the consumption of electronic smoking.

He did not agree to adopt electronic smoking as a means to quit smoking, pointing out that «recent research has confirmed a direct link between electronic smoking and popcorn lung disease, which can lead to death in some cases, and its symptoms are in the form of coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and other system problems. Respiratory.

He stressed that the use of tobacco and electronic smoking leads to many diseases that affect the heart, liver and lungs. Smoking is also a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cancer (especially lung cancer), in addition to causing vascular diseases and high blood pressure. the blood.

The center also warned against smoking around others, as it exposes them to multiple types of cancer and stroke, in addition to heart and lung diseases in adults. Also, children who are exposed to secondhand smoke are more likely to develop sudden death syndrome, respiratory infections, earwax and asthma, in addition to impaired lung development.

. For his part, Dr. Humberto Choi, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic, confirmed that permanent or intermittent smoking, and the vaporization of liquid nicotine, lead to health risks, indicating that electronic smoking, which is based on the vaporization of liquid nicotine, poses a great challenge because its full effects are not known. Health to date, despite its proven association with pneumonia, confirms that many of the mechanisms that cause problems in traditional smoking are the same as in vaping. He pointed out that “some electronic smoking liquids contain very high levels of nicotine, which makes them addictive.” And make it higher than the consumption of its traditional counterpart.

The center emphasized that the nicotine present in tobacco is responsible for smoking addiction because it causes changes in the brain that make the smoker want to smoke more and more, pointing out that the most important reasons that impede the process of quitting smoking are the symptoms that accompany the decrease in nicotine in the body, which include ease of arousal. Nervousness, hostility, anxiety, frustration, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, decreased heart rate, increased appetite or weight gain.

Benefits of quitting smoking

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that stopping smoking is not easy, but there are many benefits resulting from quitting smoking, represented in reducing the risk of disease, disability, or death resulting from cancer, heart and lung diseases, or peripheral vascular diseases that may lead to amputation. members, protect the health of those around you by not exposing them to second-hand smoke, and improve your fertility.

The benefits of quitting smoking also include improved breathing and fitness in general, better taste of food, improved appearance of skin and teeth, elimination of the unpleasant smell of tobacco, in addition to reducing the risk of fires in homes. and lung.

