In the era of corporate digitalization, it has now become practice, an unequivocal standard in the field of telecommunications, to have documents signed electronically through a reliable provider and according to eIDAS standards. This phenomenon has expanded like wildfire in recent years, embracing virtually every sector globally. This process is called, in a simpler way, electronic signature, whose goal is to give practicality to those operations that inevitably have to be carried out remotely, and which perhaps cannot immediately receive a hand signature in a short time.

There are different types of signature, which can be adopted according to the needs of your company, and consequently the degree of security of these also depends on the type. Without going into detail, know that these types of signature differ from each other for several reasons, and before adopting one instead of another it is essential to understand both what the actual needs of the signer are, and to make sure of the type of signature that best suits the type of document you intend to sign.

In the end, all this is reduced to three types of electronic signature, each with its own degree of complexity, which for convenience have been defined respectively “simple”, “advanced” and “qualified”. Thinking that it is always advisable to use the qualified one (FEQ) is a mistake, because for most of the company documents – for which you can save more time and money – you will only need a simple (FES) or advanced (FEA) electronic signature ), avoiding complications and complexities due to the qualified one. In our country, a “hybrid” between the simple and the advanced one is more commonly used, consisting of a Signature with OTP code.

Several companies are involved in offering important services in the world in this regard. In Europe it exists Yousign.com, which with over 8000 customers on the territory of our continent has quickly established itself in the field of electronic signatures, becoming a point of reference. All of this was possible thanks to the simplicity with which the provider manages to get people signed online remotely (whether from a PC or a mobile phone), in a few extremely simple steps; in short, a quick signature like that made with a pen. Clearly it is a safe and reliable provider that guarantees the security and authenticity of the signature and the signer, thanks also to a code that allows you to proceed with the OTP signature (One-Time Password).

As we anticipated at the beginning of the article, in the digital age it is essential to save time and money, especially when it comes to making incredibly important and massive transactions, the last of which in the world of video games is the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by from Microsoft. The specific timing of the negotiation is not known, but just think of how even just a decade ago all this would have required much more time and manual signatures.

This is because, in parallel, the number of PDF documents in circulation in the world has increased dramatically (this is at least 2.5 billion documents per day). The electronic signature comes in handy in this, since through it it is no longer necessary to print the file, sign it and scan it again (with also paper savings and a low ecological impact, which never hurts).