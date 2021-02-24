D.he future of the recipe is digital. So far, more than 500 million paper prescriptions are issued in Germany, brought to the pharmacy and redeemed every year. The digitization of this process should relieve doctors, pharmacies and insured persons: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn is pushing ahead with modernizing the health system, and this includes the electronic patient record also the electronic prescription. The insured person holds his health card with the short-range radio NFC to his smartphone for a few seconds, the prescription is already on the device, and with another keystroke he can see which pharmacies in the vicinity have the medicine ready or which national mail-order pharmacy can deliver it immediately.

From July 1st, doctors can issue an electronic prescription for those insured with statutory health insurance, and from January 1st, prescription drugs must only be prescribed electronically. Those who seek medical advice in a video consultation do not have to come to the practice afterwards to collect a prescription.

The e-prescription is integrated into the telematics infrastructure, medical practices and the 19,400 pharmacies in Germany need a “connector” for the connection. There have been massive problems with these devices in the past. The doctor signs the prescription with a qualified electronic signature, which replaces the handwritten signature. The recipe then ends up on a recipe server provided by IBM Germany.

Every drug is given a prescription

The insured person receives a prescription token or a hard copy with a QR code on their smartphone or tablet. The latter can be used to redeem the prescription in the pharmacy. If the insured person has an NFC-enabled electronic health card and a smartphone with NFC, the medical prescriptions can be managed in an app.

Gematik, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Health, is developing a prescription app for the Apple and Android worlds as well as for the newer Huawei devices that have been cut off from the Google Play Store due to the American trade ban. Previously, it was possible to prescribe several drugs on a paper prescription, but in future each drug will have its own. If the doctor issues a prescription, the software in his practice system requests a prescription ID that is valid for ten years.

So the doctor signs

The electronic prescription is signed using a batch signature, which a doctor uses to sign all the prescriptions with a single PIN entry. Or he can choose a “convenience signature” that allows a maximum of 250 prescriptions to be signed in 24 hours. The doctor’s electronic health professional ID must be inserted in a card reader during the process. Instead of taking the ID with you from one treatment room to the next, the doctor can also leave it inserted into a single card reader during the entire consultation while changing rooms. Then the area around the computer, card reader and ID card must be protected from access by third parties.

Once the doctor has received the prescription ID, he creates the prescription, which is then encrypted and sent to the prescription server. The doctor then receives a receipt that can also be used to delete the prescription.

The pharmacist receives the prescription ID and thus the prescription. He asks the server whether the recipe exists. If so, it is only available to him and it ends up in the pharmacy’s administration system. The plan is for the pharmacist to check for interactions with other drugs of the insured person. To do this, the insured person must have an electronic medication plan saved on their electronic health card. The pharmacist can then return the electronic prescription, which is then set as “open” on the prescription server. The pharmacy can also use the app to inform the insured person that his medication is now available or that it will be delivered via a messenger. Once the prescription has been redeemed, the system generates a signed receipt that is used for billing the pharmacy.

In the first stage, finished medicinal products, drug prescriptions and prescription prescriptions can be issued from July onwards. In a second stage, private prescriptions and narcotics are also to be launched, and by 2024, in stage three, e-prescriptions for home nursing and intensive care prescriptions should also be included. In the end, the e-prescription should be used consistently across Europe. What a doctor prescribes in France can also be redeemed in Germany.

Mail-order pharmacies are hoping for a strong growth spurt from the e-prescription, even though they have been prohibited from giving discounts on prescription drugs since mid-December. According to experts, the local pharmacies cannot avoid cooperation with the large platforms, because more and more patients are buying prescription-free drugs and health products online. One fifth of sales with over-the-counter drugs are handled by mail order.