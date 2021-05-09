The speed with which virtual wallets expanded after the pandemic multiplied the offer of these products developed to carry out electronic operations: today there are already about 40 payment applications on the market. Therefore, it could be confusing for the user to choose the most suitable for their needs. What are some considerations to take into account when choosing a wallet?

The international credential company, that implements payment processing solutions and participated in the launch of more than eight wallets in Latin America, suggests Five tips to evaluate when choosing one wallet or another:

.Discounts: If the priority in the use of the wallet is to use it to make purchases, you must choose between those that allow you to save money on purchases. In this case, they will choose those wallets that have better promotions and lower costs.

Design: Users who value design instead are looking for the most modern, best-designed, and easiest-to-use apps. There are users who want to balance everything so they will prefer more complete apps that are reasonably easy to use.

Without exclusivity: digital wallets do not require exclusivity, therefore, the best option for many people is to have several digital wallets on their cell phone simultaneously.

Bank wallets: those users who are more traditional can resort to their bank, since there are entities that have their own brand of digital wallet or multi-bank digital wallets, which allow linking any of the user’s bank accounts or debit cards.

Safety: Faced with a world in constant change, “many choose the most mature wallets; expert recommendations are also the order of the day to choose well in this regard,” they explain in Credencia

Francisco Chaves del Valle, Manager of Institutional Relations at BKR, one of the fintechs that is found in the segment of unbanked users, agrees: “There are people who have two or three wallets and use them according to what they need or what is convenient , depending on the different discounts you can get, “he says. And he adds that this modality is the preferred one of the youngest users.

“As we are all different, we value various attributes, hence the initial question is what do I want from a digital wallet and from there look for what suits my needs and personal tastes. And since it is not exclusive, you can choose to several wallets ”, explains Credencial’s marketing and new business manager, Jorge Larravide.

The BKR manager also adds that in inflationary contexts such as those in Argentina, an electronic wallet should meet three essential legs, such as offering the user credit, savings Y consumption, Explain.

Regarding the most frequent uses of the users of their wallets, the “transfer between people”, According to BKR’s experience, it is one of the most popular of that wallet, where the ranking by regions is led by Catamarca (18.6%), followed by Jujuy (8.5%) and Neuquén (6.2%) and where the City of Buenos Aires (1.4%) is in eighth place.

When, on the other hand, the item is observed “Services pay”, which includes everything from electricity, water and gas to cell phone recharging, the ranking is reversed and CABA and the province of Buenos Aires are above all. This data shows that in this region, with more people being banked, it is more comfortable for them to pay through the application than as they have been doing ”, concludes the BKR manager.

According to Larravide, “pay taxes, top up transportation cards and top up cell phone credit are the preferred operations of users, both in Argentina and throughout the region. Along with sending money between friends (peer to peer) or paying in stores by scanning QR codes in person.

Among the transactions carried out through digital wallets, lMoney transfers concentrate 30% of total operations; the payments QR, 30%; lTax payments, recharges, transportation and cell phone recharges capture 25% of the total and other operations, the remaining 15%, according to market data.