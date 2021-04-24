Electronic patents can be introduced to migrants working in Russia. This was announced on Saturday, April 24, by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia.

“According to <...> the federal law” On the legal status of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation “, <...> on the territory of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation, on the basis of an agreement on interaction between the federal executive body in the field of internal affairs and this constituent entity of the Russian Federation, a patent may be introduced in the form of a card with an electronic data carrier “, – quotes the message of the department TASS…

At the moment, within the framework of the introduction of a patent for labor migrants equipped with an electronic storage medium, a special regulatory framework is being prepared, as well as draft orders aimed at updating the administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the registration and issuance of patents, and approving an agreement between employees of the department and the regional government. In parallel, the form of the form for the future electronic patent is being developed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is already developing a draft order concerning the introduction of electronic patents for foreigners working in the Russian capital. It is specified that it will become the first city in which migrant workers will be issued patents with an electronic data carrier.

In early March, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an expanded meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced the improvement of migration policy in the country.

As the head of state notes, the situation has become more orderly and transparent, and the efficiency of legislative regulation has increased.