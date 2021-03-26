Google wants to accelerate the implementation of the so-called “Security Elements” (SE), such as its titan M chip, on Android cell phones, and for that it formed an alliance with providers to expand the use of digital keys, digital passports and e-wallets.

The alliance Android Ready SE was presented to create subprograms StrongBox open source for chips like Titan M, which enables a encrypted storage for tamper resistant passwords.

StrongBox and SE hardware “are becoming important requirements for emerging user roles,” as Google emphasizes.

Google wants to improve device security to protect private data. Photo: Shutterstock

In this sense, Silicon Valley technology highlights the digital keys (car, house, office); digital identification credentials, such as driver’s license, the electronic DNI or passport; and eMoney solutions, such as Wallets.

The company defends on its official blog that SE “offers the best way to introduce these new consumer use cases on Android.”

Precisely these functions that StrongBox offers, clarify, they are not just for phones and tablets, but can be applied to the operating system for smart watches WearOS, solutions for cars (Android Auto Embedded) and even on televisions (Android TV).

The case of the digital DNI in Argentina

In terms of digitization of documents, the Government launched a year before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out the new digital ID that can be carried on the cell phone. It is used through the credential wallet of the Mi Argentina application.

Its digital format makes it have the same functions and validity than the physical DNI, having full identifying value in all public and private acts. You just have to access the application and the mere display of it proves identity, as well as the physical ID.

Through the Mi Argentina app you can carry your ID in digital format on your cell phone.

It has a numeric access code that is created when you download it and you cannot take screenshots of the DNI. In addition to an electronic reading code.

It is accompanied by a digitally signed certificate which is installed on your phone the first time you download it. This gives you security and makes you unique, since can’t download it on two phones with the same code.

The new document can be processed by all citizens, nationals and foreigners with current temporary or permanent residence over 14 years of age who make a new copy of the DNI card and want to carry the DNI on their cell phone along with the rest of their applications.

To be able to remove it, you must have a smartphone, an email box, an Internet connection to download the application, an account in My Argentina and the application downloaded to the cell phone.

The digital ID works on cell phones that have an Android operating system from version 5.0.21 on iOS 11.0. And it can be used for any procedure that requires identity verification. Its processing is optional.

The cost of removing it is $ 300, one time only. Then the virtual download is free.