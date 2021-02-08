A 30-year-old woman is hospitalized in a reserved state after consuming ecstasy at an electronic party held last Friday in the Santa Fe town of Armstrong. Lara suffered a picture of intoxication by overdose and decompensated during an event organized at the La Fermina country club, which was attended by the British disc jockey Nick Warren.

The party had municipal permission, even though provincial authorities previously demanded the intervention of Justice to prevent it from taking place. The call, indicated officials from the Security area, went against the protocols and provisions set by the pandemic. It is estimated that About 800 people attended.

Lara fainted during the party and was assisted by a girl who was there and whom she did not know. The parents of the young woman, who remains hospitalized under pharmacological coma and mechanical ventilation at the Sanatorio de la Mujer, in Rosario, they blamed a boy his daughter had met a few days before the event for the episode.

They claim that he took her to the party and that, according to the versions they collected, he gave her drugs and left her abandoned when she decompensated.

Although his prognosis is reserved, the medical authorities assured that they managed to stabilize it hemodynamically and that some values ​​improved. The director of the Women’s Sanatorium, Eduardo Ontivero, explained that there is speculation about the possible use of methamphetamine.

“When they got here the part was the worst. She is fighting for her life. The dose they gave him, whatever they gave him, is lethal. It is the word of a doctor. It’s a bomb. And she does not consume anything, “Marisa, the young woman’s mother, told Channel 3.” He took her, drugged her and abandoned her as a person. It was not an accident. He abandoned her, ”her father added.

Lara is a native of Villa Mugueta. She went to the Armstrong party accompanied by a boy. After decompensating, according to his relatives, the presence of an ambulance was requested. Faced with the delay she was transferred in a private car to a hospital in the same town, then to a Samco in Cañada de Gómez and finally they decided to be admitted to Rosario.

The electronic party generated a previous counterpoint between the municipal authorities of Armstrong, who enabled it for a maximum of up to 800 people, and the provincial ones, who demanded that it be suspended.

The Ministry of Security consulted in the Health area for the regulations that allow different meetings in the open air. After confirming that electronic parties were not allowed, he reported the event to the prosecution. Despite the repeated communications and the film record that was taken during the party, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) they did not give instructions to the police to intervene.

The party, under the name of “Musical Sunsets”, was publicly announced with “musical shows”, “social bubbles” and “Full compliance with the Covid-19 protocol.”

“For more bubbles and paper protocols they want to draw, 800 people is something that is not authorized“Said Diego Llumá, Santa Fe’s Preventive Security Secretary.

In the previous days, DJ Warren announced the party through his social networks. “Hello my dear Argentina. Next Friday the 5th and Sunday the 7th I will be at the La Fermina country club, in Santa Fe, to enjoy a musical evening with you. On Saturday I will offer a production masterclass. As always, we have all the health protocols in place and we take care of each other ”, he details in a post.

Rosary beads. Correspondent

$