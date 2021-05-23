I no longer know how to explain my anguish and my anger at how they handled the events, not only the night I lost my daughter, but also for having allowed these irresponsible and immoral people to continue profiting at the cost of the lives of young people.

Héctor Oscar Baistrocchi, Iván Aballay, Mario Alfredo Novaro and Néstor Fabián Barreto continued to organize this type of event despite being prosecuted for the electronic party that Tania’s life was claimed in July 2016.

Not only did they continue to organize events, but they were awarded by Mestre after having abandoned my daughter in a supposed first aid room with a fake doctor in charge, who decided to transfer her to a hospital five hours later, when she no longer had a chance. A short time later, another young man lost his life at a party organized by the same people. You cannot explain what it feels like to face such unhuman attitudes, the indifference to the suffering of mothers and fathers who have gone through the same thing.

Everyone knows what happens inside those parties and nobody says and does anything. The massive sale of water bottles is one of the legal and perverse faces hidden by knowing in advance the level of dehydration that this type of drug causes.

Because as the former governor of Buenos Aires, Felipe Solá, said, “The boys are going to be at high temperatures with flashes and continuous light, and 10,000 people jumping in an enclosed space and an air that is stale, that helps the temperature rise caused by those pills…. The kids who go believe that nothing is going to happen to them and they end up entering the mousetrap. Because there are no electronic parties without kids that come out hard or vomiting “.

The same year of the party in which Tania died, Solá asked the air the prohibition of electronic parties in closed places and a firm presence of the State if events of this type were held outdoors. Not only to stop the commercialization of narcotics, but to ensure the presence of real and trained doctors to assist young people.

The road that We are walking around begging for justice. Today we are assisted by Dr. Carlos Ríos, a brilliant and committed lawyer to whom we are very grateful because he has restored our hope. I do not want revenge, because his memory only provokes positive feelings in me, of love and admiration for his genuine spirit and his art, always present. What I want is for this not to happen to anyone else.

Today I claim, as the only reparation, that the powers that represent us to protect us are not hypocritical, that do not disguise reality and that they effectively regulate and control these events, which left to the fate of drug traffickers and their accomplices are deadly for young people. Have Tania Abrile’s case brought to trial.

I need, please, to be face to face with the people who performed around my daughter that night, I need to know What happened. It is terrible that everything disappears without the opportunity to be present in that moment and give my daughter that late containment.

Today, the processing of the appeal that we filed on March 16, 2020 for the case to be brought to trial is suspended, it has not been resolved for more than a year.

I pray for that decision of the judges that no one can replace.

Maria V. Flores

MOM OF TANIA RÍO TERCERO, CÓRDOBA

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

The dark side of raves

In 2016, those responsible for Buenas Noches Producciones were charged with the crimes of “culpable homicide” and “facilitation of the place with the object to use narcotics”. Later, on March 12, 2020, the Cordoba Justice dismissed the businessmen in the case for the death of Tania Abrile, which occurred in the Orfeo Superdome, on July 24, 2016.

Is that Tania broke down after consuming half drug pill (ecstasy), and finally died in the hospital. The businessmen explained that she was assisted by the stadium’s medical services, but the case speaks of a false doctor who, within a framework of total illegality, attended the place. And, suspiciously, that night with 3,500 people, the Anti-Drug Trafficking Police Force conspicuous by its absence.

Three months before Tania’s death, on April 19, 2016, in Costa Salguero, five young people died of drug use in the so-called “Time Warp tragedy”, an electronic party with more than 5,000 attendees. Since then they have been banned.

The concept of rave I always carry from password to drug and to a culture that was constantly beaten by ordinary society. But, beyond that, it is still a popular show.

For this reason, in 2017, at the Mandarine Park stadium in Punta Carrasco, the raves they were once again the protagonists of the night. This time controlled by a new law, with the approval of the Government Agency of the City and operations of the Prefecture and Dangerous Drugs of the City Police. Today, Maria, ask for justice again: “I need to know What happened”.

