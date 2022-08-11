Home page World

According to experts, drivers who opt for an electronic parking disc must observe a number of requirements. The size of the number is also decisive for approval.

There are many rules that drivers have to follow on the road. Some signs are not always helpful, like echo24.de reported. There are many traffic signs that nobody knows – like the halved car with four figures. There are also laws that apply to parking. When setting the parking disc correctly, drivers always make crucial mistakes. Now there is a workaround for that.

Not only those who want to park their car in front of supermarkets and discounters such as Kaufland or Lidl these days have to have the blue and white parking disc with them. For correct use, motorists can now use certain electronic parking discs. Yet again General German Automobile Club (ADAC) writes, there are precise rules for it.

Legal requirements apply to electronic parking discs

The advantage of an electronic parking disc is that it sets the arrival time automatically. This means that drivers avoid the risk of setting the parking disc incorrectly or forgetting to do so altogether. You can now save yourself the following penalty ticket. But there are legal requirements that must be observed.

Drivers must be careful with electronic parking discs

As the ADAC writes, the parking disc has to change “automatically set to the start of the parking time using an electronic motion detector when the engine is switched off”. Very important, the time must not run with it – that means: the time of parking must not change.

In addition, the blue and white Parking traffic sign 314 must be shown on the front and “Arrival time” is written above the display. A 24-hour time indication is also decisive for the approval of the parking disc in traffic. The numbers must also be clearly visible. Two centimeters are the rule.

Electronic parking discs: the most important things at a glance

Noisy ADAC Such electronic parking discs have even been permitted in Germany since 2005. However, if you decide to use a non-approved model, you risk a fine, as this is treated like the lack of a parking disc. The traffic experts also point out that you should always keep an eye on the batteries. The most important things at a glance:

The parking disc needs a type approval

It must have electronic motion detectors

The blue and white parking traffic sign 314 must be on it

“Arrival time” is written above the display

Specification in 24-hour format

The numbers on the par disc must be at least two centimeters tall

Some models that meet all the requirements are the ParkLite recommended by the ADAC, the Needit PS1800 Park Micro parking disc or the Ooono Park No1.