Kartapolov: electronic and paper summonses will have equal legal force

On April 11, the State Duma will consider a bill on a unified register of persons liable for military service, which is designed to correct the shortcomings in military registration identified in 2022. Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of the lower house of parliament, spoke about this.

“This new system is human-oriented and minimizes the possibility of errors and the need for communication between a person liable for military service and the military commissariat,” the head of the committee emphasized.

He specified that a unified register of persons liable for military service would be created on the basis of the state information resource. The deputy expressed confidence that this “will make the entire system of military registration transparent, and the information up-to-date.”

Electronic notifications of conscripts, which are proposed to be introduced by the draft law on improving military registration, will have the same legal force as traditional summonses from military registration and enlistment offices, Kartapolov said.

“So, we propose to keep the traditional ways of notification: through paper summonses, through the employer. Alerts are also being introduced by registered mail and it is offered the opportunity to duplicate these summonses in electronic form, ”he said.

According to the deputy, those liable for military service will be able to receive summons both through their personal account on the public services portal and at the MFC. The parliamentarian confirmed that the new scheme will be built on the basis of an already operating system of digitalization of public services.

Restrictions for draft dodgers

The bill provides for the introduction of additional restrictions for draft dodgers, Kartapolov said. According to him, if a conscript “pretends not to receive a summons,” he will be obliged to report to the military commissariat within two weeks after the start of the next call.

“If he does not do this, then he will receive a digital notification signed by the head of the commissariat,” the deputy continued. The notice will include a travel ban outside of Russia, he added.

Kartapolov noted that later a person liable for military service may be banned from driving vehicles, buying and selling real estate, and taking loans.

At the same time, those liable for military service will have the opportunity to remotely challenge the restrictions imposed on them within five days, the parliamentarian pointed out.