The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a project that is considered the first of its kind in the region to link continuous monitoring systems for emissions from facilities’ chimneys in the industrial, energy, oil and gas sectors, throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, electronically and directly with its emissions monitoring system.

The new electronic linking system is designed to include up to 500 chimneys, allowing real-time data access, as part of Abu Dhabi’s climate change strategy.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure improved air quality in the emirate and to enhance the safety and health of its residents, continuous monitoring systems for emissions from facilities’ chimneys in the industrial, energy, oil and gas sectors have been linked electronically directly to the Authority, allowing accurate data to be obtained that can be used in making appropriate decisions,” said Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Authority.

“We always seek to use the latest and most effective technologies to monitor emissions and their levels. We have developed a system that adopts artificial intelligence technology to predict air quality through early warning of emissions, which will contribute to taking rapid proactive measures when facilities exceed the emission limits of the permissible standards, and cooperating with facilities to develop appropriate plans and solutions to comply with national standards to protect air from pollution. The system will also enable us to measure the effectiveness of the procedures followed to improve operational practices in various sectors. Currently, 53 chimneys from sectors have been successfully linked electronically to the Authority’s system,” she added.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of the success of the electronic linkage project launched by the Authority, which is an important milestone in our journey towards achieving environmental sustainability.”

Al Rumaithi pointed out that “the electronic linking project will allow the collection of data related to emissions throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in real time, which will provide a better understanding of emission levels, and enable taking thoughtful measures and developing effective solutions to reduce them.”

The system will enable key stakeholders and the Authority to prepare and upload customized reports for quick viewing or periodic reports, such as monthly, quarterly and annual reports, for environmental compliance, reducing the cost and time required to prepare and publish reports – to identify the overall air quality in the emirate.

As for chimneys in facilities that do not require the installation of continuous emission monitoring devices, operators of these licensed facilities will be able to submit data through a dedicated electronic portal for this purpose, to integrate the database issued by all chimneys in Abu Dhabi.

The electronic link database for continuous monitoring systems for facility stack emissions also integrates with other initiatives, such as atmospheric modelling and national communication reports, which will contribute to achieving the environmental objectives of this project.

The portal also includes an early warning system that sends an email to facilities and air quality specialists at the Authority proactively when emission limits exceed the permissible limits, which enhances direct cooperation between the facility and the Authority in reducing air pollutant emissions directly from the source.

It is worth noting that the electronic linkage project was developed based on the best global practices for monitoring emissions, to ensure that the system is in line with other similar pioneering initiatives, improve the process of collecting emissions monitoring data, and ensure its quality.