The Begur Drought Emergency Plan, which establishes 160 measures, is giving results. Although the consumption allowed by the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) of 239 liters per inhabitant per day has not yet been met, large consumers, detected, sanctioned and threatened with being left with a flow with which household appliances would not work, have entered into reason. Some have directly turned off the tap. Begur’s environmental technician, Xavier Turró, ideologist of the Emergency Plan, has dealt with them from day one. Some have gone so far as to consume as if there were more than 300 people living in the house. The digitization of the meters allows you to control at all times what is being done with the water, whether to water or shower.

Begur is a town of 4,177 inhabitants in the heart of the Costa Brava that in summer exceeds 30,000 residents. Almost a quarter of those registered are foreigners and the majority of residents work in the service sector. It has 1,650 main homes and more than double that number of second homes, 3,970. It has 28 hotels, two campsites, 1,652 homes for tourist use and 1,812 swimming pools. “Despite what is believed, swimming pools are not the problem, the damage is really done by properties with large gardens that their owners refuse to keep green,” says the technician. In August they have detected several cases of automatic irrigation during the early hours of the morning.

In December 2022, Begur’s consumption was 576 liters per inhabitant per day; and last September it was reduced to 356 liters. Since the ACA decreed the state of exceptionality due to drought, the council has been vigilant “with great courage,” highlights Turró, for strict compliance with the established water restriction measures and to provide education among neighbors and visitors. As you have all the digitalized domestic and industrial meters (a total of 5,737), you can see who the big consumers are and when they waste. Every week all the content of the counters is dumped and analyzed. 24 industrial consumers have been detected that use 18% of the total water.

The measures carried out in the midst of a drought emergency made it possible to discover, at the beginning of the controls, that 30% of the water was lost in leaks, therefore, in order not to exceed the allowed quota, they decided to reduce the liters that each inhabitant could consume per day. The maximum was established at 159 liters and consumption equivalent to eight people was considered allowed per home. That is, 1,272 liters per home per day. The technician, who recognizes his “indignation,” has detected flagrant cases of consumption equivalent to 170, 232 or 326 people in a single house. In the case of Sa Tuna, 363,141 liters were spent between July 31 and August 8. The strict control has made it possible to locate companies that have issued invoices that technicians suspect are false, expressly made to justify exorbitant consumption. And also fraudulent occupancy certificates that estimated the inhabitants of a home at 50 people.

In the overall campaign, 1,290 warning notifications were sent and for the moment 63 large consumers have been fined 750 euros, with a similar profile: unregistered neighbors, with high purchasing power, who live in urbanizations. Domestic and foreign. These sanctions incorporate a “warning-threat”: in case of recurrence, a device will be installed – a metal element placed in the water connection – that will reduce the flow to the point that no appliance will work and the supply will end up being cut off. hours or totally. ”This measure must have scared everyone, because they have stopped their consumption cold,” says Turró.

The recent visit to Begur by the director of the ACA, Samuel Reyes, has allowed him to “understand very well how to know the data.” “If we want to make limitations we have to know the data, their digitization service seemed impeccable to me, you can see when they water, when they shower, etc. and this allows us to determine in which areas of the locality the most consumption is occurring and to take corrective measures,” he says. In this sense, he highlights that “although it is still above the permitted amount, consumption has been reduced by more than 200 liters and this must be recognized.” Begur has also replaced the grass in the flower beds at the entrance of the municipality with native plants with low water consumption.

