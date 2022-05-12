The obligation of the electronic invoicing also for the flat-rate schemes was inserted in the anti evasion decreeapproved by Cabinet on April 13, 2022.

From July 1, 2022 all professionals with VAT numberincluding those in flat rate schemethey will have to use the electronic invoicing. Let’s cover the topic on newsauto because this fiscal novelty also directly affects many professional consultants working in the automotive sector with a VAT number, as engineers, technicians, but also auto journalists.

Electronic invoice for flat rates, mandatory from 1 July

Since themandatory electronic invoice for flat rates? The date is July 1, 2022. Up to this date one of the advantages of the flat rate scheme was also to be free from electronic invoicing which has become mandatory for all VAT numbers from 2014 in case of billing to the PA) and subsequently for all from 2018. Until now, all professionals were obliged to issue it, with the exception of those on a flat-rate basis.

Extension of electronic invoice deadline to 31 December 2023

But be careful why the obligation of electronic invoicing it doesn’t cover all flat rates, at least until 31 December 2023. Indeed they are excluded the “minimums” that they do not exceed an annual turnover of 25 thousand Euros. It is not yet clear whether the exemption can also apply to those who register for VAT during the 2022. But the exemption won’t last long because since 2024 all VAT numbers with revenues or fees lower than 25,000 EUR.

From 1 July 2022 the electronic invoice is mandatory for flat rates

There electronic invoicing for flat-rate therefore it is mandatory from 1 July 2022 only for VAT numbers with annual turnover between i 25,000 and 65,000 euros.

Electronic invoice what it is

There electronic invoice is an invoice in digital and depicts the process by which it is managed issuing, sending, keeping and digital storage of the billing document.

The electronic invoice is sent through the Exchange System (SDI) of the Revenue Agency

The electronic invoice consists of an electronic document, usually produced in xml which is shipped via the Exchange System (SDI) of the Revenue Agency prepared for electronic invoicing.

What data are needed for Electronic Invoicing

The data to be entered on an electronic invoice does not change: customer name, address, tax code or in the case of a company or other professional (B2B recipients), the VAT numberthe unique recipient code or PEC. The Recipient code also called the “SdI” code, it is a 7-digit alphanumeric identification code (to be requested from the customer) which will allow the Exchange System to identify the person to whom the invoice is to be sent.

Electronic invoice how to do it

At the time of compilation, the lump-sum payments within the software must be used on code RF-19in order to allow the program to recognize the type of tax regime.

Electronic invoice, which service to use Aruba, Cloud invoices

The electronic invoice is issued digitally with a pc, tablet or mobile phone through a service provided by paid third parties such as those of Aruba o Invoices in the Cloud. There is also the possibility of using the one made available to the Revenue Agency completely free of charge.

Aruba – Electronic Invoicing Ideal for the professional with VAT number who has to create and send invoices to private individuals and PA and for the receipt of documents from suppliers and VAT numbers. Those who are not already Aruba customers must register and create a new user. The electronic invoice management interface is simple and it takes very little to issue the first invoice. Aruba provides the full service of all the necessary features for the generation, sending, receiving and storage of electronic invoices in accordance with the lawas required by law. Costs: 25 euros + VAT per year (offer 1 € x 3 months) with 1 GB of space available to store over 100 thousand invoices. Recommended to for the excellent quality / price ratio.

Aruba is one of the largest providers of electronic invoicing services

Aruba is one of the largest providers of electronic invoicing services, since it has been chosen by almost 50% of self-employed workers with a VAT number in Italy.

InCloud.it invoices InCloud invoices provides a system for electronic invoicing created by an Italian startup: it is considered one of the most structured and complete solutions with all the necessary tools to issue B2B electronic invoices and to the PA, pro-forma invoices with the possibility of analyzing the trend , address book schedule. Available with both software both like online platform, also usable from mobile thanks to the app (Android and iOs). Costs: starting from 96 euros + VAT per year. Among the pros, the possibility of access to the platform by the accountant who can directly consult and download the invoices independently.

VODAFONE – Vodafone has also been added, offering the Electronic Invoicing service “LegalInvoice Start of InfoCertad” at a discounted promotional price of 30 euros per month (instead of 60 €)

Electronic invoicing, free service

Free Electronic Invoicing – L’Revenue Agency provides citizens with a series of totally free services such as electronic invoicing for prepare, transmit, consult and store electronic invoices.

To prepare the electronic invoices 3 modes are available:

1) Directly from the web, electronic invoices can be produced and transmitted; to use this procedure you need to access the portal “Invoices and Fees“

2) Through a PC software this procedure only allows you to produce and save electronic invoice files.

3) With an App called “Fatturae” available in the IOS or Android stores; this system also allows the transmission of electronic invoices.

The additional free online services to manage the service storage is that of consultation of the invoices, are accessible from the “Invoices and Fees” portal

The electronic invoicing service is free on the Revenue Agency website

Attention, in order to use the services of the Agenzia dell’Entrate portal, individual users must log in using their personal credentials, with the SPID (“Public Digital Identity System”), with a National Services Card (CNS) or Fisconline credentials. / Entratel issued by the Revenue Agency.

Flat-rate scheme what is it

The flat rate scheme is a particular tax regime for individual VAT numbers that allows you to benefit from some tax and accounting simplifications. Since 2016 it has replaced the Regime of Minimum. In the flat-rate scheme, earnings must not exceed 65,000 euros per year and the so-called taxable amount is calculated as: remuneration for the profitability coefficient (specific for each activity).

To this sum thus defined is applied a15% substitute tax instead of IRPEF, IRAP and additional municipal and regional.

Earnings from the flat-rate scheme must not exceed € 65,000

Furthermore, as a result of the Stability Laws 2015 and 2016it is possible to reduce the gross taxable amount by 1/3 and apply a rate of 5% for the first 5 years.

Flat rate electronic invoice, moratorium and penalties

The obligation at the start of 1 July 2022 of the flat-rate electronic invoice at least in the first period a sort of moratorium: for the first three months it will be possible toissue of the document by end of the following month to that of carrying out the operation, without the application of sanctions.

For the first three months, there is a moratorium on the flat-rate regime

After the “trial” period if the paper document issued by mistake has been duly registered, for the late release of the invoice not subject to VAT, the penalty that goes is applied from 250 to 2,000 eurosremediable through active repentance.

Some useful links from the AGE website.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 I work in the automotive sector

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK