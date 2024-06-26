The deadline to object to the uploading of your data and clinical documents prior to May 19, 2020 into the electronic health record expires on June 30th. But what is it and what should you do to oppose the upload?

The electronic health record (EHR) is the digital folder that should relaunch the National Health Service by making doctors’ access to information during diagnostic visits, specialist tests or emergency situations more efficient and homogeneous.

What it is and what it contains

The ESF 2.0 contains the following data and documents, also referring to services provided outside the National Health Service:

identification and administrative data of the patient (exemptions due to income and pathology, contacts, delegates)

reports

emergency room reports

resignation letters

summary health profile

specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions

medical records

supply of drugs to the NHS and not to the NHS

vaccinations

provision of specialist assistance services

personal notebook of the patient

card data for implant recipients

invitation letter for screening.

The synthetic health profile, or ‘patient summary’, is the IT socio-health document drawn up and updated by the general practitioner or paediatrician of free choice which summarizes the patient’s clinical history and his current known situation. The purpose of the summary health profile is to promote continuity of care.

The patient’s personal notebook is a reserved section of the ESF within which the citizen can independently insert, modify, integrate and delete personal data and documents relating to their treatment paths. This information is, obviously, distinct from the others as it is not certified by healthcare professionals and the patient can choose whether and to whom to make it visible.

Who can object and how to do it

For those who have not yet done so, the objection to the uploading of data and documents generated by clinical events relating to services provided by the National Health Service prior to May 19, 2020 must be made through the Health Card System portal at www.sistemats.it. The choice can be revoked and re-registered in the Health Card System multiple times, until June 30. The system will select the last indication uploaded chronologically. Failure to access the online service “Fse – Opposizione al pregresso” or accessing the service without registering your objection – warns the ministry – will result in the automatic uploading of your data and available health documents prior to May 19, 2020 in the Fse.

Citizens with health care or foreigners temporarily present in Italy can object to the precedent. The online service can be accessed with digital identity tools (Spid, electronic identity card, national services card), or with a health card and STP code (Temporarily Present Foreigner). People who do not have the possibility of digital access can be assisted by authorized intermediaries at their local health authority or by flight or aviation personnel at the Usmaf-Sasn clinics of the Ministry of Health