Electronic health record: countdown to object to the uploading of your data and clinical documents prior to May 19, 2020. You have until June 30th to say no. To increase the FSE feeding, Article 11 of Legislative Decree No. 34/2020 has established that, starting from the date of publication of the decree (19 May 2020), the data uploading will take place automatically, eliminating the “consent to feeding” provided for by the previous legislation. However, the assisted person can exercise the right to object. It must be done through the online service ‘Fse – Opposition to previous records’explains the Ministry of Health, which promoted a campaign to raise awareness of the deadline and explain the procedure.

The procedure

For those who have not yet done so, the objection to the uploading of data and clinical documents relating to services provided by the National Health Service before May 19, 2020 must be made through the Health Card System portal at www.sistemats.it. The choice can be revoked and re-registered in the Health Card System multiple times, until June 30. The system will select the last indication uploaded chronologically. Failure to access the online service “Fse – Opposizione al pregresso” or accessing the service without registering your objection – warns the ministry – will result in the automatic uploading of your data and available health documents prior to May 19, 2020 in the Fse. Citizens with health care or foreigners temporarily present in Italy can object to the past.

What does it take to oppose the precedent

The online service can be accessed with digital identity tools: Spid, electronic identity card, national services card; or with a health card and STP code (Foreigner temporarily present). People who do not have the possibility of digital access can be assisted by authorized intermediaries at their local health authority or by flight or aviation personnel at the Usmaf-Sasn clinics of the Ministry of Health. The assistance of authorized intermediaries is free.

How the opposition manifests itself

It is necessary to access the Health Card website, select the online service “Fse – Opposition to previous records” and choose one of the three available methods.

For the citizens who do not have a digital identity: it is possible to oppose by accessing the service available in the free area of ​​the Health Card website, entering the tax code, the health card number and the expiry date or, alternatively, for citizens in possession of a Stp code, entering the Stp code, the Region and the date of issue of the code

For iccitizens who have a digital identity: it is possible to object by accessing the service available in the area reserved for citizens of the Health Card site using your Spid, Cie or Ts/Cns credentials

For the Authentication Operators: the service allows citizens, through an intermediary (authorized operators at their local health authority or, for flight or aviation personnel, at the Usmaf-Sasn clinics of the Ministry of Health) to express their will to oppose the previous on their electronic health record.