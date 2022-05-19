from Ruggiero Corcella

Research by the Digital Health Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano: there is greater knowledge of the digital health record And the pandemic has given a decisive impetus

So far it has been one of the great unfinished (perhaps the largest) of digital health in Italy. For the electronic health record (ESF), however, the hour of recovery seems to have struck. Established with the Growth 2.0 Law Decree in 2012, in fact it never took off in full. Instead it can be a fundamental resource for enabling the collection and management of health data, improving care, governance and research, but up to now its potential has not yet been fully exploited. Chiara Sgarbossadirector ofDigital Health Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic.

The Pnrr What happened again, to justify a certain optimism about the fate of the ESF? Of course the investments dedicated by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: 1.38 billion euro, in order to guarantee its diffusion, homogeneity and accessibility throughout the national territory by patients and health professionals. But, also, the changed attitude towards him on the part of the Italians, recorded by the research carried out every year by the Politecnico Observatory. In 2021 the survey had found rather limited levels of knowledge of the electronic health record and, consequently, a minimal use by the population.

The results of the 2022 survey The 2022 survey, presented on May 19 in Milan during the Digital Sanit conference: now we need a change of gear!, highlighted several positive surprises. The research involved a sample of 1,000 peoplestatistically representative of the Italian population, in collaboration with Doxapharma, and about 400 patients suffering from chronic diseases or serious health problems, in collaboration with some patient associations (Aisc, Amr, Apmarr, Fand, FederAsma, Onconauti and Ropi). The research shows that 55% of the population has heard of the ESFwith an increase of 17 percentage points compared to what was recorded in 2021. The share of those who claim to have used it, which reaches 33% in 2022and which in most cases has started to do so right from the start of the pandemic.

Also on the patient front there is an increase in knowledge and use of the Booklet. In this case, precisely due to the fact that they are patients with chronic forms or with serious health problems, who therefore access health services more often, very high levels of knowledge and use emerge: 82% of the sample involved in the research claimed to know the ESF and 54% to use it.

The motivations The study also investigated the reasons that accelerated the first access to the Dossier. The push to use it, especially for citizens, certainly came from the pandemic situation. Indeed, respondents state that they did their first access mainly to download the Green Pass (32%) and the vaccination certificate (30%). 10% started using the ESF because they needed to download reports (mainly swabs) and another 10% because they wanted to access electronic prescriptions. On the part of the patients the main reasons were the possibility to download a report (30%), to have their clinical documents under control (24%) and to access an electronic prescription (16%). In fact, these are documents that obviously those affected by some pathology find themselves managing with a higher frequency than the average of the general population.

Making the ESF really useful Now that the awareness of citizens and patients about the existence of the ESF has also increased – underlines the director of the Observatory -, it will be important to make this tool really useful for them, but also for the healthcare professionals who care for them and for other actors in the system, such as pharmacies and institutions. To achieve the objectives defined by the recent guidelines for the implementation of the ESF, Regions and Autonomous Provinces will have to implement a decisive change of pace with respect to what has been done in previous years.

The limits of the Regions In fact, if on the one hand the Dossier has now been activated for all citizens, the document feeding level of the minimum core still very limited in most of the Regions. According to the survey carried out by the Ministry for Technological Innovation and the digital transition only four Regions (Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany and Piedmont) have a percentage of ESF feeding higher than 50%, while four (Campania, Liguria, Sicily and Calabria) have levels that do not exceed 5%. Furthermore, the presence of documents that make up the minimum core of the ESF not insured in all Regions and, in many cases, the documents are not structured (they are Pdf text documents) and are not in interoperable format (HL7-CDA2).

There is no shortage of resources The resources to strengthen the regional ESF are not lacking: this is 610 million euros, linked to the “Adoption and use of the ESF by the Regions”of which 299.6 million will go to upgrade the digital infrastructure of health systems and the remaining 311.4 million will be used to increase the digital skills of healthcare professionals, adds Sgarbossa.

The European ESF Even at the European level, there is a strong push to create a space for the collection of health datawhich will have to flow into the European health data space (Ehds, the European health data space). In recent days, the European Commission has made a proposal, which will then be discussed by both the Council and the European Parliament, for the creation of the European health data space with the aim of facilitating care beyond national borders, but also to enable the use of data for research, innovation, public health and government purposes. For the development of EHDs, the Commission will allocate 810 million euros.