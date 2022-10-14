Abu Dhabi Police confirmed, through the “Our Country Is A Trust” program, that it has responded to several cases and reports of electronic crimes against children and adolescents, including a girl who was lured by an unknown person from outside the country, and threatened to publish her photos and data if she did not submit to his financial demands.

The Head of the Child Crimes Department in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the Abu Dhabi Police, Lt. Col. Ahmed Mubarak Al Qubaisi, revealed that the department dealt with a report received by him about the incident of blackmailing a teenage girl, which started through a game she was playing, and through it she got acquainted with an unknown person from outside the country, and began exchanging With him, social media accounts, and then they exchanged pictures, and the relationship developed until the unknown person blackmailed the girl, by asking her for sums of money, and threatening her to publish her pictures.

During his intervention in a new episode of the “Our Country Is A Trust” program, which is being prepared by Abu Dhabi Police, Al Qubaisi confirmed that there are several risks and cyber crimes that children may be exposed to through electronic games, including extortion or harassment, pointing out that the department received several reports related to games. The electronic platform, which at the beginning of its practice led to getting to know strangers, and then communicating with them on social media programs and sites.

He added that with the continuity of playing on a daily basis, the relationship developed, and pictures and videos were exchanged, until it reached the stage of extortion, through pictures, information and phone numbers that were exchanged, stressing that the full responsibility rests with parents to provide protection for their children, and to pay attention to electronic games. practiced by their children.

Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of the child having awareness and knowledge not to communicate with strangers or any unknown person, as he can be subjected to blackmail, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to spread awareness through which it calls on parents to double control over children, not to be distracted by them, and protect them. From the dangers of blackmail and abuse via the Internet, social networking and electronic games.

He cautioned that most parents neglect electronic games, and are reassured that these games do not present any danger to their children. The one who plays this game without supervision, as he can communicate with individuals from outside the state, because it is electronic, and it is easy to do so, and these games have developed over time, including chatting and chatting, and communicating with others and strangers from outside the state, without knowing his identity Or his inclinations, goals or actions.

He called on parents to be fully aware of the issue of the electronic game that their children play, especially that the games currently in the market have a different age classification. For example, a 10-year-old child cannot download and play a game designed for others older than him, and this leads to It will be difficult for him to realize its dimensions, and it may harm him, especially when it involves violence or extremist behavior that is not appropriate for his age.

Al Qubaisi urged the parents to sit with the children, be with the child when buying electronic games, know their details, and share these games and their stages, to ensure their safety and protect them from any electronic risks.

He stressed the importance of the guardian knowing the type of electronic games his children play, and knowing who they communicate with and making them aware.

Al Qubaisi pointed out the difference in risks between electronic games that are played in stores and those that are played inside homes, as each place has its advantages and disadvantages, and as for stores, there are requirements for its operators to attract children according to their age, but it is up to the child or teenager to play the game that suits his age, With no communication with imaginary friends.

He stressed the importance of activating parental control programs, which enable the guardian to connect his device with children’s devices, so that he can follow the child’s use of electronic games, and that they be practiced during a specific time, with the knowledge of who communicates with him, or prevent him from entering some websites and downloading games that may constitute a problem. dangerous to the child.

He stressed the importance of not letting the child be alone in his drowning, but rather that he be present in his family’s surroundings while playing electronic games, to be a deterrent to the child from committing wrong behavior.

He stated that one of the most important roles played by the Child Crimes Department in the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police is to educate children and their families about the dangers of electronic games, and the methods that can be used to combat these risks.

• Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to protect children from blackmail by paying attention to their electronic games.

Electronic Tips

■ Monitor these games, and set a specific time of the day for them.

■ The more time the child is affected and exposed to addiction.

■ Follow up on the accounts created by the child to play the game.

■ Know the people added to the child’s account.

■ Raising awareness of the child to inform his guardian when he is being blackmailed.

■ Encourage the child to play educational games that develop his intelligence.

Awareness workshops in schools

The head of the Child Crimes Department in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Abu Dhabi Police, Lt. Col. Ahmed Mubarak Al Qubaisi, stated that during the “Corona” pandemic, the department carried out awareness workshops in schools for students, their families and teachers, and the number of beneficiaries reached 5,000 students, and the department is also addressing these crimes, By dealing with reports and information it receives, regarding cases of children or adolescents being blackmailed or harassed through electronic games or social networking sites, and we have sufficient experience, and elements that enable us to address such crimes and reports.

He advised in the event of a child being harmed, through websites or online games, that the guardian inform the competent authorities, such as the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, and not to submit to the blackmailer, and not to approve his requests, noting that there are several communication channels available for reporting, including the safety switch. The incident is dealt with in strict confidence, until the perpetrators are reached.

