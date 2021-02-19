Electronic fraud is a changing crime whose methods are constantly evolving, but Dubai Police faces that, by qualifying its cadres to always be able to face all developments, in addition to using the latest technologies in the field of combating this crime, and is keen to educate members of the public always, so that they do not fall into the trap of these Fraudsters.

In light of the variety of fraud methods, the Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes includes deterrent penalties for perpetrators, and the most prominent of these methods that were monitored through the Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Department in Dubai Police are deceiving the victim and penetrating social media accounts, and then defrauding the people on the contact list.

According to the law, the perpetrator of this type of fraud is punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams, and whoever uses any fraudulent method or takes a false name or impersonates an incorrect character via the Internet or any technical means the information.

The methods also include, the fraudster penetrated commercial transactions between two companies, impersonating one of them to seize money, using a mail similar to its e-mail with a change of character to seize the money, and the law punishes anyone who penetrates a site or an electronic information system, with temporary imprisonment and a fine that does not exceed one million and 500 Thousand dirhams,

While the penalty amounts to imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and a fine of not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not exceeding two million dirhams, if the confidential data obtained by him are subject to cancellation, deletion, destruction or disclosure.

The last penalty applies to the perpetrators of fraudulent methods, including failure to commit to sending the goods agreed upon through what is known as “electronic shopping”, or the practice of hierarchical fraud or fake wallets.

It also applies to fraudsters who publish fake job advertisements, read the CVs of those who want to work, impersonate a company or institution, and entice the victim to provide him with a job in exchange for transferring money to obtain that job.

The penalty for imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams or one of the two penalties applies to anyone who unlawfully seizes money for himself by taking a false name or impersonating a person, and this penalty is applied to the perpetrators of fraudulent methods monitored by Dubai Police as well, Including creating an account on social media networks in the name of a public or famous person, whether he sufficed or exploited the account in fraud and seizing money from the victims, as well as anyone who created an email with the intent to defraud or blackmail others.

In general, members of the community must adhere to caution when conducting any electronic commercial transactions, and to be well sure of the identity of the sender, and not to trust strangers, as prevention is always better than treatment.

