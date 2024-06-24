At the end of the week, iOn June 30th, the deadline to object to the uploading of your data and clinical documents prior to May 19th 2020 into the electronic health record will expire. (Fse), the digital folder that should relaunch the National Health Service by making doctors’ access to information during diagnostic visits, specialist tests or emergency situations more efficient and homogeneous. However, on social media the anti-vax peoplealways very susceptible when it comes to privacy and freedom – as happened with the Green pass during Covid – is in turmoil precisely over the issue of personal data. And a group with over 32 thousand members relaunches all the procedures on how to join the opposition.

To increase the feeding of the ESF, article 11 of legislative decree n.34/2020 provides that, starting from the date of publication of the decree (19 May 2020), the data uploading takes place automatically, eliminating the ‘ consent to feeding’ provided for by the previous legislation. The patient can, however, exercise the right to oppose the ESF funding, through the online service ‘Fse – Opposition to the past’, explains the Ministry of Health, which has promoted a campaign to raise awareness of the deadline and explain the procedure.

On the post published on Facebook It is detailed in detail, with related links on institutional sites, on how to oppose the uploading of data. A first comment from a user on the post: “Already Done”.