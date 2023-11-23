Electronic exchange | The Norwegian company and Nordpool’s “huge mistake” derails the electricity market into a state of emergency – the price is tens of millions of euros

“There is a huge error in both the company’s and Nordpool’s systems if something like this has gotten through,” says Energy Industry CEO Jukka Leskelä.

On Friday the electricity market is witnessing a completely exceptional situation due to a mistake by the Norwegian electricity company Kinect Energy.

According to the electricity exchange Nordpool, on Thursday, due to an internal system error, the company sent an incorrect electricity supply offer to the Finnish price range.

The company offered an average of 5,787 megawatts of electricity for sale in the Finnish price range for the entire duration of Friday.

As a result of the error, the average price of electricity on the stock exchange will remain at -25.2 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday. Between 15:00 and 24:00, electricity costs -50 cents per kilowatt hour.

The error that caused the record cheap electricity will cost the Norwegian company tens of millions of euros, estimates the CEO of Energiaustuðir Jukka Leskelä. According to him, it is certain that there will be effects for many other companies as well as for this individual company.

“The amount of electricity offered by the company is large, as it corresponds to half of the electricity consumption in Finland predicted for Friday. Now the electricity offered doesn’t exist,” Leskelä tells HS.

Electronic exchange the price is formed in the auction between electricity producers and buyers one day earlier.

In intraday trading, demand and supply are fine-tuned. Trading is done on this market, for example, if a company has not been able to buy enough electricity or if a power plant has failed. Usually, intraday trading is more leisurely than trading the day before.

On Friday, practically the entire electricity trade is run through the intraday market. In practice, the companies that made an incorrect offer have to buy the electricity they offer from the intraday market, which in this case does not even exist.

It is certain that the price of a mistake will be very high. If the price were 500 euros per megawatt hour, the company that made the mistake would have to pay almost 30 million euros. The price estimate is based on Friday’s lowest hourly price, which is -500 euros per megawatt hour without tax. On Friday, that price is valid for ten hours.

“This is a matter of several tens of millions of euros, but this is such an exceptional situation that it is impossible to say exactly how big the price tag will be. They should buy that electricity from the market at intraday prices,” says Leskelä.

“I don’t know the company’s background in detail, but it may be that this destabilizes the company’s finances.”

The widow thinks the situation is serious. He believes that the aftermath of the mistake will be washed for a long time to come.

“There is a huge error in both the company’s and Nordpool’s systems if this has gotten through. There is no need to have dual AI to prevent this. Without a doubt, the stock exchange must be able to look in the mirror here.”

Exchange electricity customer from the point of view, Friday significantly lowers the average price of the month. Before Friday, electricity has cost an average of 9.1 cents per kilowatt hour in November. With Friday’s prices, the average price drops to 7.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Leskelä hopes that consumers will act responsibly on Friday, even though electricity is exceptionally cheap.

“Minus hours reduce the bill, but customers must remember that they pay for electricity transmission and electricity tax. I don’t encourage it now [erityiskovaan sähkön käyttöön] no way.”

Kinect Energy operates in thirty countries and belongs to the US-based World Kinect Corporation.

World Kinect was ranked 70th last year on the list of the largest US companies compiled by the financial magazine Fortune.

The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its stock is part of the broad S&P 500 index.

The company has a branch in Finland. According to Asiakastieto, the address of the branch is located in the center of Turku.

