Losing access to a device is a common discomfort. Either one laptop With Windows 10, a router that your Internet provider recently eliminated or an artificial intelligence device that has suddenly blocked, it is an annoyance to be disconnected because the companies decided to abruptly turn it off. That’s where a group of consumer defenders hope to help, asking US legislators to create policies that support connected products at the end of their lives.

Extend the life of your old Android phone with lineage Resist the impulse to get rid of that old phone. Give it a second life by installing this open source version of Android.

The funeral of unusable devices

Stacey Higginbotham, researcher at the non -profit organization Consumer Reports and experimentist who covered the issue of internet devices for things for more than a decade, has passed multiple times through the trance of dead devices. He has used all strange and quickly forgotten gadgets: for example, the chirky egg minder intelligent egg cardboard that intended to inform you about how many eggs you had, but finally failed to capture the market.

“I do not joke, I have had hundreds of devices that have died over these decades. I have gone through poorly thought and poorly executed products that have come to the market, failed and left a lot of electronic waste and unsatisfied consumers,” confesses Higginbotham.

The experimentist helped prepare a new joint report of Consumer Reports, US PIRG and the non -profit organization Secure Resilient Future Foundation. The team suggests possible legislation that is expected, is collected and defended by legislators at the state or federal level. The title Connected Consumer Products End of Life Displosure Act (Law on the end of the useful life of connected consumption products), it requires device manufacturers to indicate how long they plan to keep the devices to sell alive, and notify users when the end of their useful life is approaching.

The “useful life” of a product is a problem with which some consumers will be more familiar than others. In response the public letter sent by US PIRG, The Federal Commerce Commission (FTC) reviewed the 184 products websites and discovered that in 89% of them it was not indicated how much time the manufacturer had planned to maintain the product.

Lucas Rockett Gutterman, director of the “designed to last” campaign of the PIRG, affirms that legislation of this type could affect more people than the first users of extravagant gadgets such as the Quirky Egg Minder or the recently deceased Humane Ai Pin: “It would apply to smartphoneslaptops, devices of fitnessrefrigerators, kitchens, printers, microwaves, cars … to almost all house and office devices. “

Gutterman refers to the reaction of Donald Trump when he saw the dashboard of a Tesla during the advertising event in the White House: “The president said: ‘Everything is a computer.’ It’s true, everything is a computer.”

When online services that feed a connected device disappear, either because a company bankrupt or simply stops supporting certain products, end up blocked and broken. They can also continue working for years, although the user does not perceive that the support of software It is over. That means that devices stop accessing periodic security updates, making them vulnerable to cyber attacks or part of a broader network of zombies devices.

The plot of an entrepreneur cartel: the story behind the programmed obsolescence Expiration or obsolescence programmed for electrical devices is not a conspiracy theory. In 1924, the Phoebus cartel changed the economy forever.

We want useful technology!

The law proposal would force companies to indicate a “reasonable” assistance period in the packaging of the product and on the website where it is soldso that users know how long they can expect a device to have access to connected functions. It also coercions giants to notify customers when the end of the useful life of their devices is approaching and inform them about the functions that will disappear.

Finally, there is the aspect of cybersecurity: “The requirement is that the Internet service providers who rent or sell to their clients Connected intelligent devices assume the responsibility of managing the devices that reach the end of their useful life in their networks,” says Paul Roberts, president of the Secure Resilient Future Foundation, a non -profit organization dedicated to cybersecurity. He adds that this approach consists in marking limits and definitions to the market of smart devices: “telling manufacturers that there are rules that must comply with if they want to sell a product, it is not the wild west.”