Ajman Police General Command announced that, starting from the first of October, the smart monitoring system will be activated to detect mobile phone and seat belt violations in various streets of the emirate.

Ajman Police explained in a statement yesterday that the system consists of applying smart monitoring to control the violation of using a mobile phone while driving, and the violation of not wearing a seat belt, calling on drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

The General Command of Ajman Police confirmed that this measure comes to preserve the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents and injuries.

It is noteworthy that the General Command of Ajman Police relies in its strategic plans on an integrated security system to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians, which enhances the level of security in traffic systems and laws and makes roads safer.