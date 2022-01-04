THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 02:05



Delivery men, warehouse workers, cartwheels … All of them will be the great beneficiaries of the January sales, which officially begin next Friday the 7th, but which in some businesses have moved ahead to attract more customers.

According to the forecast published yesterday by Adecco, the Region will be the fourth community that will create the most jobs in 2022. In fact, among the five territories with the highest forecast of hiring for this year, they will bring together about 70% of the more than 176,000 jobs created at the national level. Specifically, there will be 22,660 new contracts to be signed during this period in the Region, which represents an increase of 5% compared to last year. So, mobility restrictions and other measures to curb the pandemic hampered job creation.

Online sale’



However, according to the same sources, traditional commerce loses again to large stores and distribution chains. Adecco explains it by the generation of “new habits that will be maintained over time or that will even remain incorporated forever.” These buying habits have caused other sectors to have benefited in order to meet the increase in demand. These are those related to e-commerce, technology, food, distribution, retail, logistics and transport.

In recent years there has been an “important evolution” in this area. Not only is personnel required for physical stores, but, thanks to online commerce, the incorporation of workers assigned to the distribution of orders has been reinforced. The sectors that benefit from the increase in consumption during the sales campaign, as happened on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, are “mass consumption and customer service areas.” That is why, on these dates, companies are looking for profiles such as clerks, promoters, salespeople, telemarketers and hostesses. The incorporation of replenishers, heads of ‘stock’ and cashiers is also necessary.

The other side of the coin is the local establishments. Carmen Piñero, president of the Murcia Region Trade Federation, regrets the “change in trend in consumption” which, added to “an unprecedented crisis”, has caused the month of January to be “not very promising”. The arrival of the Omicron variant and the increase in infections caused a slowdown in consumption. “We hope that with the end of this wave, people continue to bet on us,” said Piñero. The current situation is at least hurried, because “what we get is to pay and cover expenses,” says the head of the federation before adding that “we endure by drawing strength from ourselves.”