Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The transport sector provides for a 5.4% growth in electronic commerce or “ecommerce” For this year 2025, as has advanced Francisco Aranda, president of the employer one Logistics, in the day ‘Logistics and Transportation: Balance 2024 and Trecies 2025’ held today in Madrid. Thus, he pointed out that this “upward trend” forces them to continue making investments in order to accelerate the digitalization of the sector and to continue promoting “the competitiveness of the last mile by optimization of routes, the grouping of deliveries, the reduction of kilometers , or the improvement of reverse logistics ».

In this way, the employer, in addition to improving the efficiency of its operation, can continue advancing towards a intelligent and sustainable mobilityas well as collaborate in the Cities decongestionachieving greater control over the traceability of the products, said the president of a logistics.

Also, thanks to the increase in the planned popularity of electronic commerce for the current year, the Hiring linked to logistics and transportation grow 2.8% To cover that greater demand, according to Aranda’s statements.

However, the president of the logistics employer alerts about the «endogenous risks that may arise from political and regulatory uncertainty, and the new costs that fall on business activities ». As for the challenges, Aranda has exposed the "urgent need" to train professionals and young talent to "ensure generational relief" in the sector, "invest in infrastructure to consolidate intermodality," especially the railway mode, and "advance in the modernization of the paradua system ».









In addition, he has urged to approve the Sustainable Mobility Lawto definitely authorize the increase in Maximum authorized mass to 44 tons to boost the productivity of the transport of goods by road, and thus compete on equal terms with “our European neighbors”, already reduce salary costssupport private investment and business creation.

He also pointed out the need for “rational decarbonization, which does not endanger the lives of companies, through stable economic resources and reasonable deadlines; the launched low emissions areas with harmonized regulations; and the impulse of electric recharge points ».

The “ecommerce” recorded the greatest demand in history in 2024

Regarding the figures of 2024, the logistics sector managed around 1,303 million shipmentswhich represents 8.6% more than the previous year, registering “the greatest demand for electronic commerce in history,” said the president of one.

Aranda has also confirmed the “good results for the Road merchandise transportwhich managed in the third quarter of 2024 a total of 418 million tons of goods, which represents an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period of the previous year «. Hence the carriers are “an essential link in the supply chain”, representing the mobility of merchandise in Spain by road more than 95% of the total, has noted

In relation to employment, the logistics and transport sector closed the year with 1,164,149 workerswhich means a 4.6% increase in hiring compared to 2023.

Finally, Francisco Aranda has highlighted the good work done from a logistics, which thanks to the «strategies Just in Case « He has been able to face all the inconveniences arising during 2024, “Closing another year of successes”and adapt to the new time that, it defines as “permacrisis.”