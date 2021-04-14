Six out of 10 Spaniards already buy online, according to the Survey on equipment and use of information and communication technologies in homes, prepared by the INE. Making science, technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce, helps multiple companies on their path to digital transformation. Its clients include large companies such as Banco Santander, Mapfre, Openbank or the furniture brand Kave Home.

“The health crisis has made people who bought online now buy even more and has also attracted new buyers,” says José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science. The advertising and digital marketing association IAB estimates that Spain has a total of about 22.5 million buyers on-line. Despite the fact that the vast majority of users combine physical purchases with the digital channel, there are already 23% of people who only use the virtual one.

Confinement and the health crisis have also changed users’ shopping habits. Martínez explains that before the pandemic they used the internet mainly to buy travel, electronics and fashion. Now, according to account, health, beauty and food have been found among the most demanded categories. These latest products and essential goods skyrocketed during the first wave of covid.

Making Science has developed some tools to promote any e-commerce. It is the case of Nile, a platform based on the cloud and designed to facilitate the management of electronic commerce. “The difference with other platforms is that it is much more configurable for customers and allows greater customization,” says Martínez. Among its strengths, it stands out that it has been designed to maximize visibility in search engines and optimize indexing in Google. It also enables easy integration with leading digital marketing platforms like Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

Before the pandemic, mainly travel, electronics and fashion were bought online. Now, among the most demanded, there are also health, beauty and food José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science

With Nilo, it is intended that the time it takes for a website to load does not exceed two seconds, according to Making Science. This is especially important, since “the loss of speed reduces the amount of sales and causes people to end up leaving the page.” And when the loading time is shorter, “a higher percentage of people finish the purchase”.

This platform also incorporates other functions such as payment gateways adaptable to each country. In this way, the management of all the stores is facilitated through the selection of the currency and the language of each one of them and a unified vision of the products sold in each geography is offered. In Spain, in particular, users spend more and more money on their purchases on the web. The average estimated cost per buyer reached 273.8 euros in 2020, with an increase of 9.1 euros compared to 2019, according to the INE.

Awards in recent years

In the field of e-commerce, Making Science has also developed Shoptize, a price comparer on-line that provides clear and free information on a wide catalog of electronics, computers, household appliances, fashion, toys or video games. “It is a Google certified comparer that offers advantages when it comes to conducting e-commerce campaigns in the search engine,” says José Antonio Martínez.

The company also offers Gauss AI, a product based on artificial intelligence to generate predictive models. Martínez says that, with this tool, companies can optimize both their processes and decision-making. “For example, it streamlines campaigns within Google and applies intelligence within web processes so that you are able to convert more web visitors into leads,” he says.

Making Science, which currently has 370 employees, is present in six countries – Spain, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Mexico – and in the next five years aims to reach the 20 largest global markets in the world. In February 2020, the consulting firm joined the BME Growth stock market to boost its growth through a capital increase that would allow it to finance its international expansion. In addition, in recent years the company has won some awards. It was elected SME of the year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has also received the CRECE (Rapid Expansion Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consulting firm EY (Ernst & Young). Likewise, for the third consecutive year, it has been included in the ranking FT1000 of the fastest growing European companies, going from 716th in 2019 to 71st in 2021, and this year it is also first in its category.