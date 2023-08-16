Of Health editorial

A new study published in the journal Thorax highlights that, regardless of smoking classic cigarettes, the use of e-cigs increases the risk of developing disorders such as bronchitis and shortness of breath

Adolescents and young adults who vape are at an increased risk of respiratory disorders, such as

bronchitis and shortness of breath, regardless of exposure to classic cigarettes and cannabis. This is suggested by a prospective study, published in the scientific journal Thorax, which deepened the association between adolescent and young adult respiratory health and e-cigarette use, taking into consideration symptoms such as wheezing, bronchitis and shortness of breath



.

I study To identify possible respiratory symptoms associated with e-cigarette use, researchers monitored the respiratory health of a group of adolescents who participated in the Southern California Children’s Health Study between 2014 and 2018. In 2014, more than two thousand participants, with an average age of 17, filled out the first questionnaire with questions on the use of electronic and classic cigarettes in the previous thirty days; moreover, the students were asked to indicate any respiratory disorders such as daily cough for 3 consecutive months or bronchitis in the previous 12 monthsor congestion or phlegm other than when you have a cold; wheezing (or whistle in the chest) nand the previous 12 months,



shortness of breath walking in the hills or, in a hurry, in a flat area. The follow-up information have been collected in 2015 (1609 boys involved), in 2017 when the question on cannabis use was added to the survey (1,502 young people involved), in 2018 (1,637 young people). See also SIO - Otolaryngologists at congress, '7 years to adopt an acoustic solution'

Results The study found that the odds of wheezing they were from81 percent higher among e-cigarette users in the last thirty days, compared to those who had never used them; the probability of symptoms of bronchitis they were twice as high and the rI exhale breathlessly era more likely in 78 percent of cases among e-cig users. Taking into account the concomitant use of classic cigarettes and cannabis, the researchers concluded that “the results of the study strengthen the epidemiological evidence of the adverse respiratory effects of electronic cigarettes

that are consistent with the known effects of e-cigarette ingredients.” Being one observational studythe researchers acknowledge that it is not possible to draw definitive conclusions about cause and effect, so they will further studies are needed.